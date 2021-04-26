Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of columns about Allegany County’s first murder trial against Washington County Sheriff George Swearingen.
During Allegany County’s first 40 years, people died, and sometimes people killed other people, but 1829 was the first time the county executed someone, and it wasn’t even a resident of the county.
George Swearingen was born in Berryville, Virginia, in 1800. He showed promise at a young age, and by all rights, should have lived a successful, long life. He came from a well-off family and received a good education. He was only 17 years old when he got a job in the office of the clerk of courts in Washington County.
However, George was forced to resign after 15 months due to an illness, but he turned that setback into a positive. He used his time off to study law, and when he got better, he earned his law license.
He eventually returned to Hagerstown to clerk for his uncle John V. Swearingen, who had been elected county sheriff. George developed a reputation as an amiable and respectable young man.
“I was addicted to the common vices of young men of my age and circle — I was scarcely ever heard to swear — was strictly temperate — never seen out of temper, and rather avoided those places of carnal pleasure and vice which are the sure and certain road of death,” George wrote in 1829.
In 1823, James Scott of Cumberland took his daughter Mary to Hagerstown so she could attend school there. She boarded with John Swearingen, who was related to her, and George was a cousin “two or three times removed,” according to the Hagerstown Morning Herald.
Some reports say George was engaged to be married, but his family urged him to break it off to pursue Mary Scott. George wrote he had broken off his engagement a year before, and he made the choice to court Mary.
A letter that was published in multiple newspapers after George’s death was purportedly written by someone who spoke with George in his last hours. This person wrote, George said, “I never wanted to marry Mary, but my uncles forced me to marry her. I wished to marry Miss — of Boonsborough. Although both of them, personally, thought more of Miss — yet they preferred Mary because her father was rich.”
Mary was young and George was charming. It did not take him long to win her over. The two were married on Feb. 24, 1824, but it was not a marriage born out of love.
“Her prospects being flattering, but not more so than my own, I concluded that by uniting our persons and our interests we would have a fair start for wealth, influence and happiness in this world,” George wrote.
The couple continued to live with John Swearingen until 1825, when George could afford to build them a home.
“For awhile Swearingen’s habits continued to be regular, and if he was not a truly loving husband, he was at least a kind one. He lived with her in peace, neither contradicting, denying her anything, nor setting bounds to her expenses. But, as she was a thoughtless, heedless woman, as might be expected from her age, and was constantly desiring to visit her relations in Cumberland, their harmony was ere long interrupted. It became apparent to his neighbors and friends, that he would gladly have been rid of her,” according to the 1836 book “United States Criminal History.”
George was a young man with a bright future. The Baltimore Sun said, “George Swearingen was one of the brightest, wealthiest and most popular young men of Washington County. His manner and person were pleasing: he had an obliging disposition and was master of all the arts of obtaining public regard.”
That was one side of George’s personality. The other side was not so upright and law abiding.
