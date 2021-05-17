Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of articles about Allegany County’s first murder trial against Washington County Sheriff George Swearingen.
Washington County residents elected 27-year-old George Swearingen county sheriff despite rumors of an affair with a prostitute and another rumor that he had tried to murder his wife. The former was true, while the latter probably was not — at least at first.
With George’s wife, Mary, spending much of her time in Cumberland with her family, George spent a lot of time with Rachel Cunningham, a laundress and prostitute. As her latter pursuits became better known, her landlord evicted her and kept any money she had already paid toward rent. He would “not suffer her to have the vegetables which she had raised and to which she was entitled,” George wrote.
This only strengthened their attachment as George started paying her rent for another home near the jail and promised to build her a place. George started visiting her regularly and was even with her on the night of his election.
However, George still suspected her of seeing other men, and she was. At some point, Rachel told George she was pregnant with his child. He didn’t believe her and claimed she had been cheating on him. Distraught, Rachel tried to commit suicide by overdosing on laudanum. A neighbor found her and called for George, who tried to summon a physician.
“The physician he called to her relief refused to attend, swearing it would be better that she should die, that Swearingen was insane, and that he, the doctor, was too much his friend to do anything for her,” according to United States Criminal History, published a few years after the murder.
George took matters into his own hands and forced her to take an emetic which saved her life.
Rachel admitted George wasn’t the baby’s father. She asked George to write the father a letter for her. He did, but he made the mistake of signing the letter with his own name out of habit. “Before the ink was dry, he perceived his error, ran his finger across the signature, to blot it, and signed her name over it. However, his name was still legible, and the letter was afterwards used to his damage, as were several others he wrote to her,” according to United States Criminal History.
Despite her paternity lie, George still continued his affair, but now his infidelity was becoming common knowledge in the community. His father, his uncles and leading men all urged him to break off his relationship, if not to save his marriage, then to save his career.
When Mary’s mother learned of George’s affair, she fetched Mary and brought her back to Cumberland. George didn’t object since he didn’t have to make excuses to spend time with Rachel.
Eventually, George built Rachel her own house and moved her into it. When a neighbor discovered his neighbor was a prostitute, he urged George to move her somewhere else because he feared she would set a bad example for his daughters. George refused to do so, and the neighbors became increasingly agitated by Rachel’s presence that they decided to drive her out.
“The mob being about to demolish the house, he took her to his own, and kept her there five days for fear she should be torn in pieces,” according to United States Criminal History.
He soon took her to a Charlestown tavern and left her there with money to live on. Then he traveled to Cumberland and told his wife he had sent her rival away. Mary agreed to return to Hagerstown with him. It is uncertain, even in George’s confession, whether he meant this to be a break with Rachel and a new start with Mary.
If so, Rachel wasn’t done with George. At the Charlestown tavern, she called herself Mrs. Swearingen and using the name to get invitations to dine with respectable families in the area. “For a while, the shameless played her part well, calling Mrs. Scott mother, and answering all questions touching the family with equal facility and assurance,” according to United States Criminal History.
When the truth was discovered, George had to move Rachel once again, lest either she or the Charlestown residents cause more problems. After moving her around to different short-term homes, George put Rachel up at the Tevis Farm near Cresaptown and began visiting her again, often making the excuse to Mary that he was traveling on official business.
In September 1928, George went to Cumberland to bring his wife home from yet another visit with her parents. On the morning of Sept. 9, a young man driving cattle about a half mile from the Tevis Farm found George sitting beside his wife’s dead body and cradling his daughter in his arms. George said his wife had been thrown from a horse and died when she struck the ground headfirst.
The coroner’s inquest found that the knees of Mary’s horse had been cut, probably in a fall. They ruled Mary “came to her death by act of Providence.” She was buried in Cumberland.
Fate had cleared the way for George and Rachel to be together, but fate can be fickle.
James Rada Jr. can be reached at jimrada@ yahoo.com or 410-698-3571.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.