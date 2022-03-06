Cumberland was a growing city in 1853. The 1850 U.S. Census said the town had 6,073 residents, a 150 percent increase over the 1840 Census. The city was on its way to becoming “The Queen City.”
Then it rained.
Cumberland had had rain before. It had even dealt with flooding.
However, in August 1853, a heavy rain settled over the area that probably had some people looking for Noah and his ark. The heavy rains continued for several days. Wills Creek and the Potomac River both overflowed their banks, flooding the city.
“Bedford, Centre, Liberty, Mechanic, Frederick and Baltimore streets were covered with water, and a great mass of filth and ooze was deposited in the streets, cellars, &c….,” William Lowdermilk wrote in History of Cumberland, Maryland.
Once the rain stopped and the waters retreated within their banks, the hot August sun emerged to bake the city with high temperatures.
“On the 17th a case of cholera occurred, and this was followed by others, the scourge soon becoming epidemic, and producing a panic,” Lowdermilk wrote.
Cholera is an infection of the small intestine caused by bacteria. Contaminated water or food that has been in contact with human feces containing the bacteria will spread the disease. This is what would have happened in Cumberland. The flooding of waterways where residents dropped their wastes would have suddenly seen that waste washing throughout the city. Then, as the flood recovery began and people shoveled mud from the streets and their properties, they would have come into contact with the bacteria. As they drank water from wells that had mud from the flood washed into it, it may have been contaminated.
People began to fall sick.
Many of them experienced large amounts of watery diarrhea that left them dehydrated. Others vomited or dealt with cramped muscles. Other symptoms included sunken eyes, cold skin, and wrinkling of the hands and feet.
What worried people, though, was that cholera could often be fatal, and its appearance in Cumberland panicked people.
“Thousands of people fled to the country, and to distant cities,” Lowdermilk wrote. “For two weeks the town was almost depopulated, business having been abandoned.”
Not everyone ran, though. Some people remained, and those who weren’t sick took it upon themselves to care for the victims of the disease. After two weeks of suffering, an early frost came at the beginning of September that put an end to the outbreak. By that point, 55 people, or nearly one percent of the population of the city, had died.
At the city’s size today, 172 would have died. However, nowadays there are treatments that generally involve proper sanitation and hygiene. It is less fatal in developed countries.
Once things began to return to normal, the city council awarded the people who stayed behind to care for their fellow citizens money in recognition of their service.
The disease appeared again in July 1854. The Cumberland Telegraph denied reports of an outbreak, telling the Baltimore Sun, “the town was never more healthy.”
Then it hit in Lonaconing in September with at least four deaths. By October, at least 14 people had died in Cumberland before the frost set in.
These attacks of cholera and people’s fear of living in a city where it seemed to be happening with some frequency may have led to the city’s 33 percent drop in population by 1860.
