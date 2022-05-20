It was a big event when the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad reached Cumberland in 1842, but the railroad didn’t stop there. It continued to build westward and reached Wheeling, West Virginia, in 1852. The first train to Wheeling ran Jan. 1, 1853.
Just a few months later, on March 27, an eastbound train from Wheeling crossed the Cheat River bridge. The train consisted of a large engine, small engine, a baggage car and three passenger cars.
The bridge had a steep, curved grade of 116 feet. The first cars made it across the bridge with no problem, but the engines loosened the nails holding the rails to the crossties. The loose tracks derailed the last two cars of the train, sending them tumbling 100 feet down the mountainside to the river. The cars somersaulted at least four times before coming to rest, according to the Richmond Morning Mail. “Meanwhile, the stoves tore loose from their moorings and scattered burning coals about the interiors,” James D. Dilts wrote in "The Great Road: The Building of the Baltimore & Ohio, the Nation’s First Railroad, 1828-1855."
Rachel Ogle of Philadelphia was lying on a sofa in the salon when she felt a jolt. “She remembered it all distinctly — the gradual sloping of the car and the slow revolutions as it rolled over and over down the hill, while she caromed alternately off the sides, top, and bottom, protected by the cushions she had grabbed from the sofa,” Dilts wrote.
She must have blacked out or been thrown from the car because the next thing she remembered was being outside and not knowing how she got there. She was bruised but not badly hurt. She was one of the lucky ones.
She heard screams and groans from people all around her, and she did her best to try to help them.
Daniel Holt was a Baltimore oyster dealer. He was standing on the platform outside speaking with the conductor when the train derailed. The conductor leaped clear of the falling car, but Holt was thrown against the rocks. He died three hours later.
Ernest Giese was returning from California with his wife and four children. One of the children was killed in the wreck and another one injured. The parents were hurt, but not too seriously. They managed to take their three living children to the river and clean them up.
“Almost every person on the train was more or less hurt,” William Lowdermilk wrote in a "History of Cumberland, Maryland." This amounted to around 50 people.
Capt. Rawlings, the conductor who had jumped clear of the falling train, spent three hours getting the survivors back on the train cars that remained on the rails.
“The dead and those too badly hurt to travel were left in shanties and dwellings in the neighborhood,” Wilts wrote.
The survivors were sent to Cumberland, 73 miles away. According to Lowdermilk, they were placed in the Revere House on Baltimore Street and cared for there.
A doctor from the city traveled back to the crash scene by train the next morning. He cared for those who had been left behind and oversaw their loading onto the train. He also brought the dead back to Cumberland. He had to leave two people behind who were too severe to move.
The final tally, according to Lowdermilk, was that 17 people died and 39 were wounded. Dilts puts the number of dead at eight.
It was the worst accident on the B&O Railroad in 25 years of operation. It also marked another grim milestone. According to Dilts, it was the first time a passenger had been killed on the railroad. The B&O had had accidents before that resulted in the deaths of employees, engineers, firemen, and even trespassers, but never before had it been a passenger, including women and children.
Sadly, it would not be the last time passengers died.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.