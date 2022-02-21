In 1883, John Herbert Smith shot and killed Josiah Harden. It was a cold-blooded murder of a man with whom Smith was said to be friendly. To make matters worse, Smith raped Harriet Harden right after he killed her husband.
After Harriet reported the crime, the police went to Smith’s house and ordered him to surrender. He told the police he was coming out. Time passed, and when Smith still hadn’t come out, the police entered the house.
Smith wasn’t inside.
He had climbed up the chimney and gotten away.
Authorities started a manhunt for the accused murderer and rapist. Meanwhile, a coroner’s jury convened to examine Harden’s body and other evidence. They found Smith responsible for Harden’s death.
Days after the murder, Garrett County authorities discovered a man had been arrested in Winchester who matched Smith’s description, although the man said his last name was Jackson. State’s Attorney John Veitch sent Jeremiah Browning to Winchester to see if the prisoner was Smith. Browning confirmed it was Smith and arrangements were made to extradite Smith to Oakland.
Smith’s trial began on Sept. 18 and lasted three days. Witnesses testified Smith had been angry with Harden, whom he said cheated him on a business transaction. Another witness said Smith admitted to killing Harden and said his only regret was that he hadn’t killed Harriet.
Smith professed his innocence, saying he had heard the shots from the house, heard the children crying and saw two men running away from the house.
Not only was it a weak defense, but witnesses also testified “Smith was trying to encourage other black people in the community to lie and say they were at his house on the night of the murder playing cards and dancing, but they refused to lie for him,” according to The Glades Star.
Smith apparently had also wanted them to rally behind him and attack the law enforcement officers when they had come to arrest him.
The jury deliberated just a half-hour before finding Smith guilty of murder. Judge Alvey sentenced Smith to hang.
Smith argued he hadn’t received justice, and he wanted a new trial. He said if he had been guilty, he would have confessed it and not gone through with the trial. He also said some witnesses who could have supported him were poor and couldn’t take off work for the trial or they would have lost their jobs.
As deputies removed him from the courthouse, Smith said, “You may hang the body, but you can’t hang the soul. You will be judged yourself someday.”
On Oct. 4, Smith complained he was ill. When jailer James Cropp entered the cell, Smith attacked him with a bucket. Cropp stabbed Smith before he escaped. Smith found a hatchet and used it to break his leg shackles. However, his wound proved too painful, and he surrendered himself the next morning.
In preparation for the hanging, gallows were built. “The jail yard has been inclosed (sic) by a twenty-feet high board fence, the rear doors of the jail building opening into the yard, so that the prisoner can be brought from his cell into the yard and thence to the scaffold without being seen from the outside,” the Baltimore Sun reported.
The night before the execution, Rev. Benjamin Ison visited with Smith, who still proclaimed his innocence. However, when Ison visited again in the morning, Smith finally admitted his guilt. “He said he had nothing against Harden, but blamed liquor for the killing, and he had been encouraged to do it,” according to The Glades Star.
The woman Smith had been living with also visited with her two children, one of which was also Smith’s. He kissed his child through the bars of the cell before they left.
Smith asked for a shave and a clean shirt. He said that if he was “going to be murdered, he wanted to die in style,” according to the National Republican.
He ate his last meal and smoked a cigar. He was still smoking the cigar as he was led to the gallows.
On the scaffold below the gallows, Smith said, “Farewell to everybody. God bless you all. It’s very hard when a man comes to die like this, but it’s no difference what the death is, so the soul is ready to live with God. I am ready to die. I weep, not because I am to die, but because of the deed for which I am accused. I don’t deny it. I done it. I, John Herbert Smith. But, I was persuaded to do it, and under the influence of liquor at the time. I have prayed to God to forgive me and hope my fellow men have forgiven me.”
He then turned to the sheriff and said he was ready. A black bag was placed over his head, and the body fell at 1:14 p.m. on Nov. 16. Twenty people were in the courtyard to witness the first and last hanging in the county.
