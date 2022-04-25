The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is a staple of Allegany County fraternal organizations, but in 1887, the Elks had been in existence for just 19 years and had around 6,500 members nationwide.
The Washington Republican reported, “It is a secret organization, having a rich and elaborate ritual, embellished with degrees, and in characters its fraternal feeling is said to surpass any of its sister competitors.”
The group had originally been formed as a social club for theater performers, but it soon evolved and expanded. As it did, it adapted many of the rites of the Freemasons.
A group of citizens headed by William Pearre decided to form an Elks lodge in Cumberland. It was chartered as Lodge No. 63 and was the second lodge to form in Maryland.
Elks Lodge No. 63 was created on April 24, 1887, with Mayor J. W. Shuck; George L. Wellington; John J. Derr; D. L. Dunlap; Capt. Robert H. Gordon; H. W. Williamson, manager of the Academy of Music; George W. Ferguson of the U.S. Postal Service; Judge Thomas Johnson; James Pitzer; George W. Snyder; Col. Philip W. Avirett; Will F. Troxell; Capt. David W. Sloan; J. A. Nichols; Dr. W. F. Twigg; Col. Theodore Luman, Allegany County Clerk of Courts; Capt. J. Henry Holzshu; G. C. Walker; Steward James Reid; and A. D. Schleigh as some of its 30 charter members.
The Cumberland Daily Times reported the following day, “The lodge instituted last night is destined to become one of the most influential of esoteric orders in this city.”
The lodge originally met in the Odd Fellows Hall and then moved to the Baltimore Street YMCA.
By the time Elks Lodge No. 63 celebrated its first anniversary with a gala at the Academy of Music, not only had it grown, but so had the national Elks organization. It had 87 lodges and 8,000 members. Also, Lodge No. 63 had moved into its own building on South Liberty Street.
The lodge eventually moved to a four-story building on South Centre Street in 1926.
Sadly, the lodge dissolved in 2014. But even as the Cumberland lodge ended, it did so by helping Clinton, Missouri, Lodge No. 1034. That lodge’s building had collapsed in 2006, and the members had been trying to rebuild and replace their lost items.
“While it’s difficult to watch the lodge dissolve, [Cumberland Elks Trustee Gene] Buckbee gets some solace in knowing that the Clinton lodge will benefit from the sale set up by Roger Ware, an auctioneer with National Road Auction,” the Cumberland Times-News reported.
Although Cumberland no longer has an Elks lodge, Allegany County still does. Elks Lodge No. 470 is located on East Main Street in Frostburg.
