Looking Back 1889: Invention may have been the first single lens reflex camera

Hervy Laney was a man of many interests, but he is best known for his contributions to photography.
Laney owned the Red Lion Pharmacy in Cumberland. Ads for his products can readily be found in copies of Cumberland newspapers in the late 1800s. One product he manufactured was Digitine, a heart medication derived from foxglove, which is commonly known today as Digitalis. He must have been proud of his ability to make the drug. It is the only pharmacy equipment specifically mentioned in his will, wherein he bequeathed it to his sister.
That Laney should develop his own form of Digitalis is not surprising because he was a known naturalist who made many observations of the flora and fauna in the area. Scientific American published his observations on how hornets defend themselves.
When the Luke pulp mill was tried in 1897 for polluting the Potomac River, prosecution lawyers called Laney as an expert witness because of his skills as a naturalist. He was also appointed to a Cumberland committee, whose goal it was to clean the river.
In 1889, Laney’s name appeared in the newspapers often, not only advertising the medicines he sold at his pharmacy, but brief articles noted his experiments with photographic equipment and the pictures he took.
The Cumberland Evening Times announced in August that Laney had built a projecting device “based on sciopticon principles.”
A sciopticon was a type of “magic lantern,” an early type of device used to project images, such as painting and photographs, onto a surface. Laney’s device sounds similar to a slide projector because it required the projected images to be transparent. While not groundbreaking work, Laney was using it to project a different image of a different Cumberland resident onto a screen each day.
He also photographed many of the events during the Allegany County centennial celebration that year.
His greatest photographic achievement came near the end of the year when he received a patent on camera improvements he had applied for in March.
The Daily Times declared it “is liable to revolutionize that art to a considerable extent.”
The newspaper described the improvements this way: “The invention relates to photographic cameras and especially that class of cameras which are used for taking instantaneous pictures, and in which the shutter is actuated by a spring mechanism with a rotary motion, and is held in check by a stop device which, when operated by the hand, alternately opens and closes the aperture.
The invention is more particularly designed for that class of cameras intended for field use for taking a large number of instantaneous views in succession without removing the negatives from the camera, which negatives are formed on a continuous roll of sensitized paper.”
According to the Western Photographic Historical Society, Laney’s camera may have been the first single lens reflex camera.
Whether he used his improved camera to take pictures of the centennial events or some of the people in his daily display is unknown, but it is possible.
Laney also took part in several civic organizations in Cumberland. He was a Mason and an Elk. He also founded both the 20th Century Club and Chatauqua Literary Circle.
He died on Aug. 18, 1904, from a “creeping paralysis.” He was only 58 years old. Although his obituary noted his civic participation and interest in the sciences, it stated, “He will be remembered here as one of the principal witnesses in the pulp mill case in 1897.”
No mention of his achievements in photography were noted, even though it is the longest lasting and most far reaching of his achievements.
He is buried in Rose Hill Cemetery in Cumberland.
Contact Jim Rada at jimrada@yahoo.com or 410-698-3571.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.