On April 25, 1890, Harrison Warner kissed his wife goodbye, tossed a bag of clothing in a bright red wheelbarrow and started walking. He left McConnellsville, Ohio, following the Muskingum River to Zanesville, Ohio. At Zanesville, he headed east along the National Pike.
His final destination was Baltimore, 507 miles away. The 89-year-old Harrison was going to visit his 102-year-old aunt Elizabeth Sands. She had written to him asking him to come see her. “Come on, Harrison, and I will get up a real good dinner for you,” she wrote.
Harrison was born in Baltimore on Oct. 5, 1801, but he hadn’t been back since he had left as a boy. Now he was a shoemaker and the father of 11 children (the youngest of whom was 58).
Harrison wasn’t walking because he couldn’t afford the train fare. He saw it as a challenge. The Wheeling Register said he had energy “sufficient to tax the strength and endurance of many a man 50 years his junior, Mr. Warner is taking just for the fun of the thing.”
He pushed the wheelbarrow in front of him, full of his clothing and supplies. “With this addition the barrow will weigh about fifty pounds, which also include the mud that adhered to the wheel, which Mr. Warner say he intended taking to Washington, if it stuck there, to give to Benjamin Harrison as a sample of Ohio mud,” the Cumberland Daily Times reported. Besides painting the wheelbarrow bright red, Harrison had also painted “Harrison Warner, aged 89 years, Malta, McConnellsville,” on the side.
As he made his way east, Harrison admired the views and remembered the golden years of the National Pike before the railroad took over as the primary way to travel long distances. “I thought and thought, and marked the beautiful country and enterprising towns,” Warner told the Cumberland Sunday Civilian.
He reached Cumberland, a journey of 275 miles in 17 days of travel. He did not walk every day, so it was actually late in May when he reached the Queen City. The newspapers don’t note where Warner stayed in Frostburg or Cumberland when he passed through the towns, but they do say he spent the night of June 2 in the Flintstone Springs Hotel in Flintstone.
“No man enjoyed a trip more than I enjoyed my trip. The beautiful scenery on the way amply repaid me for my travel,” he told the Cumberland Daily Times.
When Harrison arrived in Baltimore on June 28, he said he was tired but felt in better health than when he had left home. The city greeted his arrival with a large reception that included a band playing. Although he had been away from home for more than two months, only 28 of the days had he walked (averaging 19 miles a day).
“He has had his boots soled and heeled three times on the journey and has worn thin and bright the tire on his barrow wheel,” the Boston Globe reported.
He had planned to stay for a while and visit with his aunt before walking to Washington, D.C. to try to visit the President of the United States. He learned in Baltimore that the president wouldn’t be in town because he was vacationing in Cape May.
Harrison spent his time in Baltimore, touring the city, although he did suffer from a slight illness. Even while relaxing in the city, he would walk 1.5 miles every morning.
Luckily he was in the city when he was because his aunt suffered “slight attack of cholera morbus, which at the time did not alarm her relatives,” according to the Cumberland Daily Times, but it grew worse and she became seriously ill. She was a widow of a soldier who had died during the War of 1812, and she had nursed soldiers after the Battle of North Point.
Once she recovered, he started back for Ohio and passed through Cumberland on Sept. 10.
Upon his return home, he already started planning another walking trip. He wanted to walk to Chicago, nearly 400 miles away, to attend the first World’s Fair in 1893.
Sadly, it never happened. Harrison died on Oct. 2, shortly after his return home and a few days shy of his 90th birthday. “It is thought that the exhaustion resulting from the trip caused his death,” the Newark Daily Advocate reported.
