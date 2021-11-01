Unlike today’s elections that are reported almost instantaneously, yesteryear’s elections required more effort to not only vote but also to find out the results.
In 1891, citizens in Maryland, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Ohio, New York and Rhode Island went to the polls to elect their governor, state and local officials. Although no federal offices were on the ballot, 192,000 Maryland voters turned out to choose who would lead the state.
In Cumberland, the staff of the Daily Times made arrangements to be the place where residents came to learn the results of the election. The first thing that was done to make arrangements to receive local, state and national results as quickly as possible.
Dr. Hervy Laney set up a stereopticon to project results on a large piece of canvas hung from the second floor of the Daily Times building.
“On the first floor in front of the business office stood two immense folding sheets, with all the districts and candidates, numbers and names upon them. As soon as any full return was received, it was at once placed up this canvass,” the Daily Times reported.
Large blackboards were hung in the windows that were updated with the progress of the various district counts every hour.
Cumberland and Pennsylvania Railroad employees sent returns from their stops across the state to their Cumberland headquarters. A special telegraph connection was made with The Associated Press and Charles Steiner managed the incoming results from the other state elections.
Eight hundred people had gathered outside the Daily Times offices in the cold before the polls closed at 8 p.m. The first report came in from Baltimore “stating that the count was progressing slowly, but that there was no doubt of the election of the entire Democratic ticket,” according to the Daily Times. By this time, the crowd had grown to 1,000 people and they “sent up a yell that could be heard for a half mile,” according to the newspaper.
The next news that went up on the boards was the early counts from New York.
The county counts began going up around 10 p.m., which also indicated that the returns would be slow in coming in. The country districts in the county had horseback riders bring the returns into Cumberland.
By midnight, the first major concession was reported from Massachusetts as Republican Charles Allen conceded to incumbent governor William Russell.
County returns were still coming in at 1:30 a.m. The Daily Times reported that people waiting on the street seemed most anxious to know whether Edwin Rizer would be elected sheriff and William Devecmon would be elected state’s attorney. When it became obvious these men would lose their races, the crowd began drifting away.
Returns were still coming in early the next morning. The final district didn’t report its results until after 2 p.m.
While the state went heavily Democrat in its voting, Allegany voted Republican. The county vote went for Republican William Vannort for governor, but Democrat Frank Brown eventually was elected with 57 percent of the state vote. Locally, Samuel Warnick was elected sheriff and David Sloan won the race for state’s attorney. Conrad Nickel, Marlin Rice and Levi Shaw won commissioner seats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.