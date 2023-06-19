Some locomotives are known for their size and power. One locomotive on the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad in the late 1800s was known for being “lazy and indolent.”
Locomotive No. 1349 ran between Connellsville, Pennsylvania, and Cumberland, going up and down the Allegheny Mountains along its route. The Cumberland Evening Times called the locomotive “a ghost,” or at least it acted like it had been possessed by one.
“The ebon steed of the rail has a fashion of doing mystic things in a way that troubles the man at the throttle and causes a feeling of awe to steal over the coal heaver who is supposed to feed the ravenous beast and keep up an eye on stores of energy,” the newspaper reported.
The engine would not maintain its power, despite efforts from the engineer and fireman. The six wheels on the locomotive would slow, and it would move in spasms for no apparent reason.
“No. 1349 is not wicked, just funny. She had never ditched a train nor blown up her engineer and fireman. But when she is supposed to pull with all her might on a grade and to maintain her speedy gait, suddenly the giant power goes out like the snuffing of a candle. The strong rods tug lazily at the driving wheels and the breathing of the huge lunges grows flat and weak,” according to the newspaper.
The steam pressure could drop in a moment from 180 to 90 pounds of pressure. There would be no sound of escaping steam. The flames from the burning coal would not have died down, but the power simply died.
Sometimes the fireman might be able to coax the locomotive back into action with more coal than should have been necessary. Then No. 1349 might go days without acting up, or it might go two miles.
It was taken into the shop in Cumberland where it was tested and overhauled, but nothing was found to be wrong with the locomotive.
“Many investigations of the whole make-up have been made with a view to locate a derangement in her appetite, a weakness in her pulling power or a malformation in her steering apparatus, but every such diagnosis has proven man’s incomprehensibility of nature’s hidden laws and the stubborn resistance that mocks the control of this mulish locomotive,” the newspaper reported.
Baldwin Locomotive built the locomotive in 1893. It was one of seven Class B 4-6-0 locomotives built for the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad that year. The classification of 4-6-0 means the locomotive had four leading wheels, six driving wheels and no trailing wheels. None of No. 1349’s sister locomotives were reported to have any problems.
Once No. 1349 had new fittings installed and a new paint job, it was placed back on the track where it continued to power down whenever it decided to do so.
It was taken to the roundhouse again. Mechanics performed a hydraulics test of the boiler tubes, which found no leaks. It was inspected once again, and nothing amiss was found.
The newspaper’s conclusion? “No. 1349 goes when she wants to, and stops with as much license.”
