Animals, people, babies and body parts. A man near Philippi, West Virginia, preserved them all in the late 1800s and kept them around his house for company.
The Cumberland Evening Times reported in 1898 that Samuel D. Young had “returned from a trip to the wilds of West Virginia.” During his trip, he stopped in Philippi where he heard about an unusual place.
He’d met a man named Graham Hamrick, who lived in a secluded spot about 2.5 miles from Philippi, along the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad. He was a Philippi business owner and a part-time undertaker. Hamrick had perfected a method of embalming that he had put on display for anyone who ventured near his house.
“By his mysterious embalming fluid he has preserved not only human bodies, but those of beasts, birds and fish. In his house he has these gruesome objects, and even out on the lawn has them in the open air, which seems to have no effect upon them,” the newspaper reported.
Young saw mummified snakes, some of which were coiled in the grass and appeared ready to strike and “will scare almost any one going near them.” Other animals included fowl, fish, cats, dogs, rats, squirrels and pigs. According to Hamrick, “Some of the reptiles have been out in the weather for years, and show no signs of decay,” the newspaper reported.
Hamrick claimed his embalming fluid was harmless and made “principally” of herbs and roots. He patented it in 1892 (patent no. 466,524). It was an “intricate preservation formula that included water, saltpeter, and sublimed sulfur set afire,” according to WVencyclopedia.org.
However, the true wonders of Hamrick’s collection and the demonstration of his talent were in his home, in particular, a room on the second floor, “where ghastly, grinning faces, that once had the light of life in them, stare one in the face as he enters the room or den. Two bodies, in two plain boxes, are those of two women, lifelike in appearance, with their eyes wide open. There was nothing ghastly about them, and they looked as if they had just awakened from a slumber,” according to the Evening Times.
Hamrick had started his experiments with vegetables and animals, but in 1888, he had purchased the corpses of two anonymous women from the West Virginia Hospital for the Insane, near Weston, West Virginia. They became an ultimate demonstration of his embalming process and the centerpiece of his collection.
The bodies were laid out in boxes and covered with a cloth to keep the dust off of them. Young touched the bodies and said they were hard and cold as marble, but the veins were still visible beneath the skin.
Other items in the room included a human head obtained from a hospital in Cincinnati. The skin was said to still be pliable a few years after being embalmed. Hamrick also had two embalmed babies, one had only been 10 days old when it was embalmed. Both were said to look natural. He even had a mummified hand.
“Skilled in the art of preventing decomposition, and surrounded by ghastly specimens of his work, he lives a contented life, glorying in his discovery, and satisfied to carry the secret to the grave with him,” according to the newspaper.
WVencyclopedia.org notes that Hamrick’s process “attracted the attention of the Smithsonian Institute; they offered to exhibit his specimens if he revealed the formula. Hamrick refused.”
