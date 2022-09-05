It was supposed to be a nice family meal, but after gathering together and enjoying each other’s company at a home in Sulphur Hollow near Cumberland, people began falling sick and dying. Two older women died. Another woman, a baby and a dog were all sick for a time. The symptoms indicated arsenic poisoning.
Margaret Kark was 83 years old in 1900. Her grandnephew, Peter Spies; his wife, Mary; and their 2-year-old daughter, Daisey, lived in Kark’s house. Mrs. Spies invited their neighbor, Katherine Heier, who was 74 years old and a relative of Mary’s, over to the house for dinner one evening while Peter was at work. It was a simple meal that Mary prepared. They enjoyed pancakes, bread and butter, and they washed it down with coffee.
Shortly after the meal, Daisey got sick, and Mary tried to keep her from crying and figure out what was wrong. Then Margaret fell so ill that Mary sent for Dr. J. Jones Wilson.
“He prescribed for the illness, and Mr. Spies, when he came, went for the medicine, but Mrs. Kark was found in her room dead when the medicine was procured,” according to the Baltimore Sun.
That was around 8 p.m.
Mary told the doctor she had felt sick, too, and vomited. She told the doctor she felt slightly giddy, could not drink enough water, and felt “trembly” in her lower limbs.
“It was thought by many that the well water in the premises had something to do with the sickness, but this does not appear to furnish a solution of the mystery, as the water was used before they sat down to the meal,” the Sun reported.
Meanwhile, Katherine got sick shortly after she returned home. She sent for Dr. H. H. Stansbury. He arrived and examined her. Besides her pain, she complained that she was very thirsty. Despite trying to help her, Katherine died around 9:50 p.m.
Rumors soon started circulating that the group had been poisoned with arsenic used instead of baking powder to make the pancakes. Mary denied this vehemently. She said there was no poison in her home. Mary also said the chickens had eaten the pancakes without any effect.
Although Daisey had gotten sick, it was pointed out that she hadn’t eaten the pancakes, either. He had only condensed milk to drink, and the women hadn’t any of it.
It was believed unlikely that the coffee was the source of the poison because not only had Daisey had no coffee, but a woman in the neighborhood had a cup from the pot an hour earlier with no ill effects.
Authorities weren’t sure whether it was pancakes or bread that had been poisoned. The can of baking powder, portions of pancakes and coffee grounds were taken to Baltimore to be examined by the state chemist.
When the undertaker Louis Stein arrived and realized Margaret hadn’t died naturally, he refused to use embalming fluid on the body. He contacted coroner Theodore Ogle, who came to house near midnight with doctors Carder and Stansbury. They removed the women’s stomachs for examination.
State’s Attorney John G. Wilson convened a coroner’s jury at the police station on Sept. 8. He examined 23 witnesses in a session that lasted until early the following morning. At the end of it, the jury simply found that the women had died from arsenic from an unknown source and that it needed to be investigated.
Margaret and Katherine were buried in a double funeral at the German Lutheran Church.
The police never uncovered what had contained the arsenic that made the group sick, nor was anyone ever arrested and prosecuted.
