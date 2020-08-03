Looking Back 1900: Stealing for marble money

All they wanted was money for theater tickets and marbles. They were also young boys, ages 10 to 12, who are not known for making the best decisions.
George Dellinger, George Helgoth, John Hamilton, Louis Hamilton, George Williams and VanLear Davis brainstormed ideas for making money in early 1900. None of them came from wealthy or even middle-class families, so they couldn’t simply ask their parents for a few dollars.
Instead, they came up with an idea they believed was the perfect crime. No one would be hurt. The theft would not be noticed, and if it was, it could be easily dismissed. And after all, was it really a crime if what they were taking would eventually be considered trash and wasn’t valuable to begin with?
One evening, the boys pried loose a log on the foundation of the Deal Brothers building at the corner of Glenn and Front (Henderson Avenue) streets. Then they “burrowed into the cellar like a groundhog,” according to The Evening Times.
Deal Brothers, founded by Ezra Deal and his brothers, Calvin and Daniel, was a seed, grain and flour business that did its own milling. It was easily recognizable because of the conveyor platform jutting out from the building and across Front Street. Heavy bags filled with seed, flour and grain were loaded onto the conveyor and moved across the street to a railroad siding where they could be loaded on Baltimore and Ohio Railroad boxcars or to carry bags from boxcars to the business.
The boys weren’t interested in the contents of the bags. They wanted the bags themselves. Often the bags were ripped open and tossed away as garbage. Even when they were kept and stored, they were in such large piles that no one would notice if a few went missing. They would also be easy to get rid of because a lot of businesses needed them and one burlap bag pretty much looked like another.
So they took a few and sold them to other businesses. Deal Brothers became their personal bank. They simply concealed their entrance with the original log and pulled it away when they wanted to sneak in for a “withdrawal.”
Things went pretty much as planned until the boys got greedy.
Ezra noticed his supply of bags seemed to get smaller, but he chalked it up to miscounts or his imagination. After about three weeks of this, he came down to get more bags one morning and saw nearly all of his bags, 700 in all, were missing.
Suddenly, things clicked into place for Ezra. A few days earlier, Beall & Beasley Millers on Baltimore Street had contacted Ezra.
“Mr. Beall had called a few days earlier saying some boys had brought some sacks there and asked if they were missing any,” according to The Alleganian.
At the time, Ezra hadn’t connected the incidents, but now, he visited Beall & Beasley and discovered they had recently purchased a large number of sacks from a group of boys for only a penny a sack, which was a bargain since each sack cost 5 cents. Beall had been suspicious of the transaction, which is why he had contacted other millers in town.
Beall gave Ezra the boys’ names, and Ezra went to the police with his information. Constable Ward and Pitzer arrested the boys and charged them. The total value of the theft was $35 or roughly $2,100 today.
The boys’ trial was held in April. R.A.L. Dick, J.E. Macbeth, R.T. Semmes and Capt. J. Philip Roman represented the boys before Judge Sloan. It came out during the trial the boys stole the bags to get money to buy marbles and theater tickets.
The boys were found guilty of larceny. Sloan sentenced Dellinger and Helgoth to three years in the House of Reformation, and the other four boys were sentenced to three years in the House of Refuge. Both of these facilities were public reform schools in Maryland. The difference being the House of Reformation was for minor Black males, and the House of Refuge was for minor white males. (Two other schools house minor females.)
“The court intimated that had the boys plead guilty instead of standing trial they would have been paroled,” the Evening Times reported.
Although the sentence was considered reasonable, the story made the newspapers in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore.
The boys’ families petitioned the court to reconsider the case in terms of parole. “It is understood that one of the boys has been earning 60 cents a day and was about the only support of his mother, who made vigorous efforts to have the court parole him,” The Alleganian reported.
Judge Sloan agreed and interviewed each boy individually, and without stating why, granted them parole. Once each boy posted $50 as an assurance they behaved for five years, failing that, the original sentence would be reinstated and they would remain in reform school until they reached the age of 21.
The original Deal Brothers building burned down in 1908. A new one was rebuilt on the same site. It is now the VA outpatient clinic.
Contact Jim Rada at jimrada@yahoo.com or 410-698-3571.
