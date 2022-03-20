Deputy Game Warden Meister was walking along North Centre Street in Cumberland on a sunny May day in 1900 when he saw a large venison ham hanging outside of Louis Neubeiser’s butcher shop, and he knew he just had to have it.
Not that the warden was hungry. The venison was breaking the law, and it was Meister’s sworn duty to enforce it. “It is unlawful for a merchant or other person to be found with game in his possession after the first of January,” according to the Cumberland Evening Times.
So, the ever-vigilant Meister took the venison and walked off. He walked through town and carried the venison to Justice Turner’s office to have a warrant sworn out against Neubeiser.
“The justice quickly told the warden that he had overstepped his duties; that it was his business to swear out a search warrant and that he had better take the meat and place it where he got it,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported.
Justice Turner told Meister he misunderstood the law. While venison couldn’t be killed and sold out of season, if it had been killed legally, it could be sold at any time.
Not satisfied, Meister left the office with the confiscated venison slung over his shoulder, heading to the courthouse where he planned to show the venison to the grand jury. His intent was to have the grand jury indict Neubeiser.
Neubeiser caught up with Meister as he was walking and told the game warden the same thing Justice Turner had told him.
Meister asked Neubeiser what he should do with the meat.
“Pay me for it. It is worth $3.60,” Neubeiser told him. That equates to about $185 today.
Chagrined, Meister admitted he did not have that much money on him. He said he would pay Neubeiser later. The butcher said that he had better, or Neubeiser would swear a warrant out against the game warden.
Meister also discovered that his poor handling of the situation made him the butt of jokes among his friends for weeks afterward.
Neubeiser was not a man to trifle with. He was one of the oldest-operating butchers in Cumberland, having opened his first stand in 1880. His family had emigrated from Germany to Cumberland.
When Neubeiser had grown old enough to work, he got a job in the local brickyards and rolling mill. He followed the work to Pennsylvania for a few years, but eventually returned to Cumberland and became a butcher. His shop was located at the old City Hall building until he opened a location on North Centre Street.
He had another run-in with the law enforcement trying to cheat him in 1909. Sheriff William Hodel was charged with “swearing to his accounts, in reference to provisions and the like purchased for the jail,” according to the Evening Times. Essentially, the sheriff had created false books to cover up embezzling the jail accounts. The state called dozens of witnesses against him, including Neubeiser.
The sheriff was acquitted in the first trial, but the state’s attorney was planning to try him again on similar charges. Instead, the sheriff chose to retire, citing health reasons.
That summer, perhaps upset over what the sheriff had been doing, Neubeiser announced he would be running for the vacant sheriff’s seat as a Democrat. It was his first attempt at public office, and he lost.
Neubeiser died in 1911 at the age of 56 from “result of a general breakdown.” He was survived by his wife and seven children and buried in SS. Peter and Paul cemetery.
