Emory Troutman’s young daughter was home alone in Gilpin when she heard a knock at the door. She opened the door and saw a stranger standing on the porch. He looked over her head into the house and then down at the girl.
“Are your parents home?” Joseph Zizaro asked.
“No, they won’t be back until later,” she told him.
He stared at her saying nothing, then nodded to himself. “I called to murder your family, but since no one is home right now, I will have to put that off until they return.”
Then Joseph turned and left, leaving a frightened girl behind.
“Zizaro had terrorized the people in the neighborhood of Pratt and Green Ridge for several days, going into people’s homes with a drawn stiletto and ordering his meals prepared and if he felt sleepy a bed also,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported in August 1901.
A family would sit down to eat, only to have Zizaro force his way into their home brandishing a knife. Then he would sit at the table with the family and eat a meal as if he was an invited guest.
Women and children worried over whether they should leave their homes in case they ran into the armed man. They wouldn’t let their husbands and fathers go too far away from their homes, at least not without them.
While a Green Ridge farmer named Frank Murphy was out working in his fields, Zizaro forced his way into Murphy’s home, brandishing a knife and pistol. He drove the Murphys out of the house and claimed it as his own.
Police finally caught up with Zizaro at the end of July 1901. Constable Kifer of Flintstone tried to capture the man on his own, but for a small man, Zizaro proved to be quite strong. Kifer called for help and several sheriff’s deputies came to the area. It took four men to overpower Zizaro and handcuff him the next time Kifer tried to arrest him.
While the lawmen were driving Zizaro to Cumberland and the county jail in a wagon, the Italian calmed down. He asked to have the handcuffs removed and promised he would go to jail without offering any resistance.
“He pleaded so pitiful that the officers finally complied with his request, but the handcuffs were no sooner off than Zizaro made an attempt to escape and had to be knocked down before he would surrender,” according to the Cumberland Evening Times.
They delivered him to the jail in Cumberland where he faced charges for terrorizing residents. After interviewing him, Sheriff Martin told the newspaper the man was demented.
It is uncertain what happened to Zizaro, but he didn’t show up in newspaper stories again.
James Rada Jr. can be reached at jimrada@yahoo.com or 410-698-3571.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.