Ida Johnson decided to enjoy the warm August 1901 morning and pick blackberries on Shriver’s Hill. She had only been in Cumberland a month. She had been living in Pittsburgh until she married a Cumberland man in July. They lived in John Parker’s house on Bedford Road, renting a room from Parker.
Ida started up the south side of the hill around 7:15 a.m. She had collected about six quarts of blackberries when she heard noises. “Had two dogs with me; dogs kept barking; heard rattle wagon wheels; at first thought farmers owned land were in the woods with their teams,” Ida wrote in a later police statement.
She met three men, all of whom had beards and wore the straw hats favored by farmers. They stopped near her. According to Ida, the conversation went like this:
“I see you are picking berries,” one man commented.
“Yes,” Ida replied.
“Well, you can’t pick any more today.”
“Very well, I didn’t know I was trespassing. I have seen other people picking berries up here.”
“Well, you can pick berries up here most any time, but not today,” the man said.
“Very well.”
The men drove their wagon past her. Two dark brown horses pulled the wagon, which had its running gears painted green.
Ida walked to the top of the hill and was about to pass over to the north side when she saw a man and woman dangling from a gallows about 50 yards down the hill in a stand of pine trees. According to Ida, the woman wore a dark skirt with a light waist and a dark bow on the side of her head. The man was short and dressed in black.
The wagon she had seen earlier now sat below the hanging corpses. Straw filled the wagon bed. The men stood in the wagon bed, cutting the bodies down.
“As soon as the woman’s presence was known to the men they warned her to go back or they would blow her head off,” The Evening Times reported.
Ida hurried into town and reported what she had seen to the Cumberland Police. Lt. Schmutz and Constable Pitzer went with her back to Shriver’s Hill. The newspaper got word of the hangings and sent a reporter to follow them to the gallows.
“At the place where the woman located her strange story, was found a newly trimmed pole, crossing from one pine tree to another, at least fifteen feet from the ground,” The Evening Times reported.
They also found wagon tracks leading from the site. The police followed them as the tracks went up to a mountain ridge and then along it for roughly two miles. They eventually lost the tracks when they went through undergrowth.
The police believed Ida’s story and took her sworn statement. Within an hour, 500 people were on the mountain searching for the wagon, the men and the corpses.
The first day search yielded nothing, although a young girl told the police later that day that she had also seen the hanging corpses.
The following day, a rumor went through town that the wagon had been found five miles away, although no one could confirm it.
“The general impression today is that while the lynching doubtless never occurred that something in authority should have investigated further than has been done,” The Evening Times reported.
No bodies were ever found, and the case went unsolved if it ever really happened at all.
