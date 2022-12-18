Sometimes dead men do tell tales.
On Dec. 14, 1906, it was reported in the Cumberland Evening Times that Charles Hager, “a well-known man about South Cumberland,” had died. His doctor told people that while Hager had wished he was dead, he was still very much alive.
Hager had taken poison, hoping to kill himself.
It didn’t work. For some reason, he just wasn’t able to get it right. The Cumberland Evening Times reported that it was his fifth time attempting to kill himself.
Hager was a lifelong Cumberlander. He was born in the city in 1858, grew up there and married his wife, Mary Witeshew, in 1885.
They had six children over 20 years. The first of their children, Hester, was born out of wedlock the year before they were married.
He did not have an easy life. “Many years ago Hager was badly injured in the steel works and since that time had been in hard straights, which have something to do with his queer actions,” the newspaper reported.
This injury led to him working at a variety of jobs over the years, according to census records. At the time of his fifth suicide attempt, he owned a small grocery store “just below the switch box on Virginia Avenue.”
South Cumberland at the time was a thriving and growing community. “By 1909, there were two churches, nine saloons, the Dreamland Theatre at 137 1/2, operated by G.W. Blaul and George Hoffman, on Virginia Avenue. Finkeldey’s Bakery was at 182 Virginia Avenue. The Cumberland Savings Bank was at Virginia and Laing Avenues. There were five barber shops, three boarding houses, a school, three drugstores, five dry good stores, a furniture store, four general stores, thirteen grocery stores, and three hotels. Mary Mattingly manufactured ice cream at 121 Virginia Avenue. There were also four meat markets, three men’s furnishing and tailoring shops, one millinery store, one optician, five physicians, one plumbing shop, two restaurants, and two shoe repair shops on Virginia Avenue. Metz and Painter had a tin shop at 158 Virginia Avenue,” according to “Cumberland, Maryland, through the eyes of Herman J. Miller,”
People knew Hager, and he was well-liked. However, his home life might not have been good. “The reason given for the man’s rash act was said to have been due to domestic troubles,” the newspaper reported.
Besides taking poison previously, he had also thrown himself from the West Virginia railroad bridge in an attempt to kill himself. In that case, he broke an arm and a leg.
Many of Hager’s seven siblings died at relatively young ages. Four of them had died by 1906, and another brother died in 1908. This loss of family may have led to Hager’s state of mind that led to his attempts.
However, it appears that either Hager’s domestic situation improved, or he realized fate did not want him to die. No further suicide attempts are mentioned in the newspaper.
Hager died in Cumberland on February 17, 1929, at the age of 71, and he died of natural causes.
