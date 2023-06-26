On Sept. 16, 1913, the Cumberland Evening Times announced, “With the exception of one short block on Baltimore street, Evitts Creek water is today coursing through every faucet in the city of Cumberland.”
For years, the city had drawn water out of the Potomac River for use by residents, but it wasn’t water that anyone really wanted to use. “The Potomac river water was hard and gritty, nearly always discolored by acids from the Luke pulp mill and from the sulphurous (sic) water flow of hundreds of mines,” the newspaper reported.
Evitts Creek water was far purer even before it was filtered at Lake Gordon in Pennsylvania.
The pressure through the new water lines was also stronger, which allowed higher areas of the city to receive water that hadn’t had dependable water. One such area was at the top of Baltimore Avenue near Lindnersville.
“In some houses there was a slight night flow of water, and the only way the people could have water in the day time was to conserve this flow in tanks or cisterns,” the newspaper reported. “Many houses could not get water at all and the proprietors had the city water summarily turned off. Today water courses through every spigot in this section under a high pressure, even in upstairs bath rooms.”
When the water from Lake Gordon was turned on at 5:25 p.m., pressure in the lines on Baltimore Avenue climbed from 55 pounds to 127, which gave the higher areas of town a steady stream of water. On Washington Street, Mayor George Young’s house was located at the top of the hill. He reported having full pressure on the second floor of his house.
“Until today, Mayor Young was forced to run the city water pipes into his cistern, as the only time there was any flow in the city mains was for a few hours at night,” according to the newspaper. The water collected then was barely enough to get the home through the day.
The evening before the fire department tested the water pressure at City Hall Plaza. The hydrants threw two streams of water from a four-inch main as far as the engine could throw one stream of water. The test was done at 118 pounds of pressure, and it was determined it could have gone as high as 200 pounds if some of the old pipes the new system connected to could endure the strain.
This wasn’t an imagined problem. Some of the pipes had been in the ground for nearly 50 years.
When the water was first turned on and higher-pressure water shot through the main on Baltimore Street, it burst near the intersection of Mechanic Street. “The water shot high into the air and turned each street into a lake two blocks long, rising above the curb and overflowing pavements,” according to the Cumberland Evening Times.
A city plumber named Martin Conley was working in the hole at the time. The hole filled so quickly, he barely escaped drowning. A nearby automobile suddenly found itself a driving pool as water filled its interior.
Another glitch in the switchover came when someone at the old water works neglected to close the valves and water at Fort Hill flowed through the old pump valves into the Potomac River via the old intake. This continued through the night before someone discovered the problem.
“Someone suggested that a little Evitts Creek aqua pura be utilized in purifying Wills Creek,” the newspaper reported.
On the second day with the new system in use, a few smaller leaks were reported, but they were quickly repaired, and the city continued enjoying clean, steady water through their spigots.
“I believe the coming of Evitts Creek water will mark the advent of an era of and prosperity for Cumberland, which has certainly suffered in name and growth through the reputation of its water,” Mayor Young said. “I am happy to find that the antagonism to the new system has dwindled almost to nothing. Dozens of people came to me today saying they were at first opposed to the building of the new system, but are now convinced of its advantages.”
