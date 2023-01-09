Around 10 a.m. on Sept. 15, 1922, citizens in Cumberland were hard at work when a loud explosion shook the windows in homes and buildings. Some of the windows actually broke or cracked.
People ran into the streets, looking around for the source of the explosion.
Word soon spread that someone had tried to blow up the Western Maryland Railroad Bridge over the Potomac River. It connected the Welton Tunnel with South Cumberland.
“There is evidence that 20 sticks of dynamite were used, inducing a detonation which roused the entire South End and was heard over the city,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported.
People might not have known who the actual culprits were, but they knew they were railroaders.
The country was in the sixth month of a nationwide railroad strike. The Railroad Labor Board had announced that it was cutting wages by 7 cents an hour, which led the shop workers to strike, though they were the only railroad work group that did so. Still, there were 400,000 shop workers on strike, including 1,400 who worked for the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad and the Western Maryland Railway in Cumberland.
Acts of violence, including blowing up railroad bridges across the country, marked the strike. Western Maryland Railroad trains had experienced problems throughout the strike. Air hoses were cut, switches misapplied and car journals (part of the axle assembly) were sanded. Railroad officials reported that there had been hundreds of these incidents during the strike.
The explosion was set off on the West Virginia side of the bridge. It damaged the bridge, but not significantly. The abutment had cracked, a girder had sheared off and rails had been loosened. Damage was estimated at $500.
Inspectors and repairmen were quickly brought in, and rail traffic was allowed to continue. Guards protected the men from attack while they repaired and inspected the tracks.
“The fact that no one was hurt and the bridge was not destroyed nor transportation seriously interfered with, is not due to any lack of destructive and murderous intent and effort on the part of the perpetrator or perpetrators of the evil deed,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported.
The source of the dynamite was believed to be the Cumberland Cement Co. at Ackerman, 10 miles south of Cumberland. Days earlier, company personnel had reported that “76 sticks of high-powered dynamite” had been stolen. This worried people that another explosion might be set off with the remaining dynamite, although this didn’t happen.
The bridge was a strategic one for rail traffic. Had it been destroyed, it would have disrupted much of the coal traffic from Western Maryland. Trains would have had to detour over the Baltimore and Ohio rail lines to Bayard, West Virginia.
The strike was the largest railroad work stoppage since 1894. According to archival material, the railroad companies brought in 300,000 strikebreakers to fill the vacant positions and violence had escalated quickly. This led to the National Guard being called up in seven states and 2,200 deputy U.S. marshals to keep rail traffic moving.
