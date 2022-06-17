In early 1931, a middle-aged woman walked into the Sturgiss Pharmacy in Oakland. She introduced herself as Rosa McRobie and asked for a dram of strychnine. When the pharmacist asked why she needed so much poison, Rosa said her husband had asked her to get some “to kill rats and squirrels.”
A few days later, Dr. E. E. Sollars responded to an emergency call at the home of Mike Felda and his wife. He went into the house and found Mike Felda dead, his eyes dilated and “his mouth and throat in such condition that he doubted if moonshine liquor alone could have killed him,” according to the Cumberland Evening Times.
Not everyone was so confident the liquor didn’t kill him. Moonshine, depending on its formula, could be deadly. Bootleggers sometimes mixed in other things like iodine and tobacco juice so that their moonshine would look or taste a certain way. Batches could also contain methyl alcohol because they hadn’t been distilled enough to remove the harmful chemical.
Since the cause of death was not apparent, and the body’s appearance bothered the doctor, an autopsy was conducted. A chemist tested the viscera in Felda’s body. “An autopsy performed on the dead man disclosed a quantity of poison in the stomach and more of the same kind was located in one of two bottles of liquor found in the home,” the Frederick News reported.
The liquor showed enough strychnine to kill six men. The coroner’s jury determined Felda had been murdered.
The investigation also discovered that Felda’s wife, Rosa, had used her maiden name to purchase strychnine from the pharmacy. Rosa’s friend, Carrie Harvey, was the wife of a well-known Garrett County bootlegger named “Western Bill” Harvey. She had provided Rosa with two bottles of moonshine.
Police arrested Rosa and Carrie and charged them with murder.
“The women are believed to have been actuated by jealousy on the part of the wife, as it was said that she had accused her husband of infidelity,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported. It was also pointed out that she couldn’t have killed him for money because they had no life insurance.
The case went to court in Allegany County in front of Judge D. Lindley Sloan. Garrett County State’s Attorney Walter W. Dawson made the case that Carrie had provided the liquor, Rosa had poisoned it, and then placed it where her husband would find it. He also told the jury that a witness heard Felda say that days before his death, he thought his wife was trying to kill him.
Rosa testified she had bought the poison to use on herself. She wanted to commit suicide because of her husband’s unfaithfulness. She admitted pouring some of the poison into a bottle of liquor and throwing the rest of it away. Rosa said she put the bottle in the pocket of her dead brother’s coat and tucked it away in the closet. Her husband must have found it and drank part of it.
The jury was sequestered in the Algonquin overnight. They returned with their verdict the next day at noon. Carrie was found not guilty, and the case was dropped. However, the jury found Rosa guilty of manslaughter. She was sentenced to five years in prison.
This verdict started Rosa’s family wondering if this instance might not have been the first time that Rosa poisoned someone. The Cumberland Evening Times reported that her brother and sister had died under “peculiar circumstances.”
Her brother, F. Luther McRobie had been found dead in his bed 18 months earlier. “The coroner's jury deemed the death due to acute alcoholism, the cause ascribed to her husband's death by Mrs. Felda,” according to the newspaper.
Her sister had died on a train between New York and Philadelphia. “She was thought to have been a drug addict and to have taken an overdose of drugs,” according to the newspaper.
However, no investigation was ever made into their suspicions.
