John Moser entered the lobby of the Fort Cumberland Hotel on June 14, 1938. The hotel was 20 years old, but it still outshone many establishments in the city.
The Cumberland Evening Times had described the hotel lobby at its opening, “Finished in Jacobean oak paneling and furnished with made-to-order Karpen furniture of plush mulberry, the lobby presents an unusual picture of beauty. The draperies, rich in material and coloring, were made especially for the Fort Cumberland and bear the crest monogram ‘F. C. H.’” The lobby had been designed to capture as much natural light as possible, but library lamps also shown around the room. The large open space was interrupted at intervals by marble pillars.
Moser walked past the entrances to the bar and dining room and went right to the front desk, where he booked himself a room. He listed his name and hometown of Hunlock Creek near Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. He paid for his night’s stay in advance.
The desk clerk rang for the bellboy, who led Moser up to his room. The halls were wide with deep carpeting and well-lit. The hotel had 150 rooms, each with an exterior view. Both the walls and ceiling carried wallpaper that had seen better days. The furniture, which had been well used in the room, had also been custom-built for the hotel.
The bellboy sat Moser’s bag in the room. When Moser tipped him, he also asked the young man to go into town and buy him a shirt. He gave the bellboy his size, the type of shirt he wanted and the money to make the purchase.
The bellboy left to buy the shirt at one of the many clothiers downtown. When he returned, Moser opened the door, grabbed the shirt and punched the bellboy. Then Moser slammed with the door without saying a word.
The bellboy retreated downstairs to report what had happened. The hotel manager was preparing to visit the room when Moser came downstairs. He looked around and walked over to the young man standing near the front desk. Without a word, Moser punched the man who fell against the front desk. Then Moser punched the front desk clerk.
Having seen the unprovoked attack, a third man in the lobby rushed over. Moser saw him coming. “When he swung at another local man he was promptly knocked down,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported.
Once on the ground, other people restrained Moser until police arrived. The police charged him with disorderly conduct and arrested him. As they hauled Moser off to the city jail, he kept muttering, “Those people are talking about me.”
At the police station, Moser still suffered from his delusions of persecution. He believed he was in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. He did not remember coming to Cumberland. Police checked the prisoner’s pockets and found $81.30 but no identification.
Police began contacting other agencies, including the Gettysburg Police and officials in Hunlock Creek, with Moser’s description and inquiring about missing persons. Someone in Hunlock Creek recognized the description and name. Officials of the Luzerne Gas and Electric Company in Wilkes-Barre had told police that Moser had gone missing on June 9 after receiving his paycheck.
Moser’s mother told police that Moser had suffered a head injury in an accident that might account for his memory loss. She took the train from Wilkes-Barre and traveled to Cumberland to retrieve her son and take him to the doctor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.