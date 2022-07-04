“Buck” Broadwater had lived in the mountains above Bond all of his life. He’d been to Piedmont, W.Va., once as a youngster, but that was it for his travels. He was happy on the mountain. It was the only life he knew.
“He had seen Baltimore and Ohio Railroad trains occasionally on the Seventeen-Mile grade, but had never traveled by rail,” The Republican reported in 1938. The Seventeen-Mile Grade is a steep section of railroad track between Piedmont and Altamont. At points along the grade, the slope is more than 2.5% as the track descends 1,700 feet along the way. The steep grade caused concern among railroaders because trains moving down the track tended to pick up speed and were hard to slow down.
The railroad had a shipping point at Bond to carry the logs and lumber from the logging companies located there.
It’s not certain whether Broadwater’s isolation was self-imposed out of disinterest in leaving his mountain cabin or imposed upon him by his father and two brothers with whom he lived.
Everything changed on January 7, 1938, when Garrett County officials drove up the mountain to bring Broadwater to Oakland. The newspaper pointed out that although Broadwater was 31 years old, this was his first ride in a car.
“Relief workers, health nurses and neighbors had reported him as undernourished, more or less mentally undeveloped and not properly cared for in the primitive home where he resided with his father and two brothers,” The Republican reported.
While this may have been true, it didn’t dampen Broadwater’s spirits. By all accounts, he quickly got over the novelty of riding in a car and simply enjoyed the scenery.
“When shown an electric light in the sheriff’s office and told to ‘put it out,’ he blew at it as he would have done to extinguish an oil lamp or candle in his home,” the newspaper reported. “He was much puzzled at his inability to affect the light until shown the switch that controlled everything.”
In Oakland, Broadwater was tested to determine whether he should be committed to an institution where he could receive proper care and treatment.
Broadwater even told State’s Attorney Neil Fraley, “I’m too dumb to know much.”
This caused Fraley to joke that Broadwater must be a Democrat. Broadwater shook his head and said that he couldn’t remember. Then a Democrat who was at the meeting suggested that Broadwater was a Republican.
Broadwater piped up, “That’s it; that’s what I am — a Republican.”
