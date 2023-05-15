The Allegany County Board of Education hired Melvin “Newt” Henry as the basketball coach at Central High in Lonaconing before classes began in 1938. The students and parents were excited about the choice.
Henry, a graduate of Pennsylvania Avenue High School in Cumberland and Virginia Polytechnic Institute, was an outstanding athlete. He had lettered in football, baseball and basketball for three years at Virginia Poly and had been named to various All-Southern Conference teams in football and basketball. Students and parents thought he could turn the school’s losing team into a winning one.
Then at the end of October, Henry was let go because he wasn’t a faculty member at the school. He had a teaching certificate for Virginia schools, and was eligible for a Maryland certificate. He was even coaching for free.
Despite all this, the board had passed a new policy that barred non-faculty members from coaching school teams and would not allow Henry to remain as a coach. The news spread quickly through Lonaconing, and students began talking amongst themselves about what could be done.
They protested in front of the school on Oct. 21. Principal Arthur Smith said he would contact the board and ask them to reconsider their decision or make an exception for Henry. This seemed to satisfy the students, and they entered the school just 15 minutes late.
Smith did as he promised, and the Board of Education agreed to reconsider the issue. They voted to uphold the new policy.
In response, 267 of the 293 students at the school did not show up for classes the following morning. They marched through the streets of Lonaconing chanting, “We want Henry!” Parents weren’t happy with the board’s decision either, but they told administrators that they hadn’t encouraged the student strike.
Smith told the Cumberland Evening Times, “We are going through the motions of having classes. The largest number of students in any class is 11 and the smallest is one.”
The next day, students and the administration met in the gym before classes started. Some student leaders asked their classmates to return to class. Principal Smith asked them to return to class. Richard T. Rizer, supervisor of high schools, told the students the Board of Education would not change its decision.
The adults then left and 250 students voted to remain on strike. They walked out of the school and continued their strike in front of it. Although some students decided to cross the picket line and attend class, the striking students didn’t bother them.
More than 200 students decided to go to Cumberland to protest at the Allegany County Board of Education building and meet with Superintendent Charles L. Kopp.
They parked at the armory and marched to the office, waving placards showing their support for Henry. They were not rowdy or violent, but when they arrived at the Board of Education, “they found the front door of the Board of Education building on Washington Street locked and were soon sent on their way back home by Cumberland police,” according to the Cumberland Evening Times.
Kopp later told the newspaper, “We have heard their principal, and we don’t deal with children. There’s nothing further to say.” Although he added that the board could not retract an administratively sound policy.
Following this display, William A. Gunter, board president, threatened to close the school until the strikers returned. If this happened, he said the school year would have to run into summer to make up lost time.
Smith was sympathetic to the students’ position, but he had to walk the line between supporting students and following board policy.
“I can’t for the life of me see why Henry should not be employed as a coach here when other county schools have nonfaculty assistant coaches, but the board has made its ruling and I have to accept it. I think this strike is absurd and ridiculous,” he told the newspaper.
The following day, students met at the school before classes. Smith once again asked the students to return.
“As long as you stay out you’ll get no consideration whatsoever,” Smith said. “Stay in school and if for no other reason, stay in because your principal asks you.”
The students took another vote, and this time, 182 students voted to remain on strike. They marched down the streets of Lonaconing, shouting “Name the date we’ll get our coach, and we’ll return.”
Despite the overwhelming vote to remain out, the students’ resolve faded, and they began returning to classes in the afternoon.
Over the summer, Henry returned to Virginia Polytechnic to take some additional classes he needed to be certified in Maryland.
In August, Kopp appointed Henry as Central High’s coach for basketball and other sports. He took over John Armstrong’s duties as the school’s athletic director. The school’s teams were struggling other than soccer and girl’s track. The school didn’t even have a football team.
“Henry, aggressive and possessing a pleasing personality, is almost certain to revive the lagging spirit of the boys enrolled at Central,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported.
