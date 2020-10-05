Allegany County Sheriff Lucian O. Radcliffe and County Commissioner President Simeon W. Green were not against mixing a little pleasure with business in 1939.
A used car dealer in the county accused Philip Goldberg of automobile title transaction fraud in 1937. Although the transaction happened in Allegany County, Goldberg lived in New York. The Cumberland Evening Times reported, “A warrant was obtained by a local used car dealer who claimed the New York man sold him an automobile and gave him a forged title. It later developed, officers were told that the machine was bought in New York on the installment plan and the payments were not made.”
When New York Police notified Sheriff Radcliffe that they had arrested Goldberg in New York, Radcliffe made plans for a trip to the Empire State. He also deputized Green to accompany him to take Goldberg into custody and return him to Allegany County. The pair left Cumberland at 9 a.m. on Oct. 5.
“Two hours later, the man they were going after walked into the sheriff’s office, having posted bond in New York and then coming here to settle the case,” the Evening Times reported.
Not knowing this, Radcliffe and Green continued driving across Pennsylvania to New York City.
“Sheriff Radcliffe and Commissioner Green arrived Thursday night in New York, found that Goldberg had arrived here, and so they remained to see the Yankees wallop the Reds in the second game in Gotham,” the newspaper reported.
The New York Yankees had won the previous three World Series and the team was defending its title against Cincinnati in 1939. The Reds’ only appearance in the World Series to this time had been when the team won the championship in 1919. This was the year of the famous “Black Sox Scandal,” in which eight members of the Chicago White Sox were accused of throwing the series, allowing Cincinnati to win. So the Reds had something to prove in 1939. They wanted to show they had deserved to win 20 years earlier and they wanted to beat the best team in baseball in 1939.
New York won the first game of the series 2-1. During game two, Radcliffe and Green watched Yankee Monte Pearson pitch a two-hitter in a game lasting 87 minutes. The Yankees won this game 9-2 and went on to win the series in four games.
Back in Cumberland, Goldberg told police he had come to the city because of the accusation against him. The case was settled and the charges against Goldberg were dropped.
Meanwhile, Radcliffe and Green had an enjoyable road trip to watch the New York Yankees at their finest on the taxpayers’ dime.
