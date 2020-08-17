Garrett County is known for cold winters, but the winter of 1940 was a frigid one. The ground froze to a depth of 3 feet, and then water lines started freezing in the Oakland area as the frozen ground reached 5 feet.
By the end of January, 40 service lines and two 2-inch feeder lines had frozen. “Each day during the continuation of the cold weather the frost has been biting deeper and deeper into the earth until at present there are service lines frozen that had never been reached before,” the Cumberland News reported.
The town of Oakland rented a 2,300-volt transformer from the West Maryland Power Company to try to thaw the frozen lines that were 3 to 5 feet underground. During the town’s last big cold spell in February 1936, the town had rented transformers and paid to have power company personnel maintain it. It had cost the town $339 or roughly $6,700 today.
Not willing to have to pay for repairs should a pipe burst in their homes, residents began keeping their faucets running. The cost of wasted water would be less than plumbing repairs.
This caused a problem in town. Water Committee Chairman Henry W. McComas told the town commissioners that “due to recent severe cold weather, a number of water consumers have been permitting water to run to prevent freezing in pipes, and because of said cold weather and a long dry spell of weather last fall the water supply in the wells and springs from which Oakland’s water is furnished, is extremely low, and water must be conserved.”
He cautioned residents that if it was absolutely necessary to run the water in their homes constantly to prevent the lines from freezing, they should not “allow a stream more than the thickness of a match stem.” He also said that it should only be done using the hot water faucet.
Oakland had two reservoirs — one that held 700,000 gallons of water and one that held 750,000 gallons — that supplied the town’s water needs. Town citizens typically used about 100,000 gallons a day. The problem was that because of the dry summer and fall the previous year and the frozen ground the town was currently experiencing, the reservoirs weren’t refilling fast enough to offset the increased water usage.
“All our wells and springs are falling and there is only enough water in our reservoirs to last three days of normal consumption,” McComas said.
As a first step to conserve water, the town commissioners enacted voluntary water restrictions, asking citizens to only use it for drinking, cooking and sanitation. They also had Wilson Creek behind the Garrett National Bank dammed to create a temporary emergency reservoir.
These actions helped. The following week, McComas reported the reservoirs had a slight increase in supply. The reservoirs had gained 2 feet. This was good news, but the town’s goal was to reserve 6 feet in the reservoir for fire company usage and 6 feet for town usage. He also pointed out that although the weather had warmed a bit, there were still problems with the water lines.
By the middle of February, the reservoirs had reached to within 3 feet of their tops. The ground was also thawing, which continued reducing the need for residents to keep their water running. McComas said the crisis was over and the restrictions were lifted.
