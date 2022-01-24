On Friday afternoon, June 23, 1944, Garrett County residents noticed the sky grow grayer and the wind increase. John Keenan of Deer Park said it looked like a “fast moving mass of rolling blue clouds” while another person said it looked like two cloud masses hitting head on.
A tornado formed that wreaked havoc over five counties. This was after it ripped through parts of northern West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. People ran for their cellars as the winds increased to over 200 miles per hour. The tornado twisted along the terrain, moving back and forth over miles, “damaging scores of homes, uprooting trees, telegraph and telephone poles and destroying gardens and blocking highways,” according to the Cumberland Evening Times.
The newspaper called it the worst weather catastrophe ever to hit the area. “The angry wind cut a clean path for miles, knocking down, destroying or carrying away homes, barns, churches, school buildings, stores and railroad stations,” the newspaper reported. The B&O Railroad was closed for two hours between Oakland and Altamont.
Clarence Mimna of Deer Park sent his four children into the cellar of their home. He was about to join them when the winds collapsed the house. It took him hours to get his children free from the debris.
People found furniture a quarter mile away from their homes. Cars were tossed up to 500 yards away from where they had been parked.
Besides Garrett, the tornado also hit Grant, Tucker, Barbour and Randolph counties in West Virginia. However, it was part of a larger weather system that created tornadoes in Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Particularly hard hit was Shinnston in Harrison County, W.Va. The town was virtually destroyed when a tornado with winds between 207 and 260 mph hit.
Abrams Creek, West Virginia, was the closest point to Cumberland that suffered tornado damage. The tornado cut across U.S. Route 50, leaving a swath 100 yards wide as it tore homes apart. However, “between Abrams Creek and Red House in Maryland, there was little evidence of the storm except in places where a few limbs were torn from trees,” according to the Cumberland Sunday Times.
The initial count put 18 people killed locally and 250 injured. This included three people from Garrett County who were killed: Mr. and Mrs. James Sebold and 6-year-old Robert Paugh, who all died when their homes collapsed. Another 40 Garrett Countians were injured. When the number of victims overwhelmed the beds available in hospitals in the affected areas, victims were transported to five other hospitals, including Allegany Hospital and Cumberland Memorial Hospital. Tucker County Hospital, Potomac Valley Hospital and Elkins City Hospital also received victims.
More than 100 homes were destroyed or left uninhabitable, leaving more than 500 people homeless. In Thomas, West Virginia, alone, 25 homes were destroyed and 25 damaged.
Sgt. Charles Magaha of the Maryland State Police surveyed the county and said the devastation of Sand Flat section was the worst he had ever seen. He reported seeing farm animals with their heads turned 180 degrees and others that were “blown inside out.” He said was looked at a 20-acre field of corn that looked like nothing more than a field of dirt.
The three-state tornado outbreak left 170 people dead.
