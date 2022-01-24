Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning, then some snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.