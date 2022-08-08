In 1949, Pfc. Paul F. Johnson of Keyser, West Virginia, thought he had the perfect posting at Schofield Barracks. He was stationed in Honolulu on Oahu Island, Hawaii, about a half hour north of Pearl Harbor. Schofield Barracks was the home of the 25th Infantry Division, nicknamed the “Tropic Lightning” Division.
World War II had ended, and people could once again enjoy the natural beauty of the islands. One Saturday night in June, he was outside with friends during a neighborhood get-together in the Halawa Veterans Village where he lived. He struck up a conversation with a beautiful red-headed nightclub singer named Melba Powell.
Another man, a civilian, approached them holding a guitar. He passed Melba the guitar, stared at Johnson, and then walked away without saying anything. Melba explained that man was Honey Edward Powell, her estranged husband. They had been separated for a week, and he obviously was slowly returning some of her things.
Melba had married Powell in 1945, and they had two sons. He was a band leader from Tennessee, sometimes billed as the “Cowboy Bandleader” because of his country western roots. He and Melba had worked at different clubs, which had been a strain on their marriage. Melba had decided that married life wasn’t for her, though, and left her husband.
Powell drove to his trailer home near the Ala Moana Yacht Basin to get his .38-caliber pistol and a mandolin case. He returned to the Halawa Veterans Village and found out where Johnson lived. He went right to the house, flung open the door and saw his wife and Johnson sitting on the sofa talking in the living room.
Johnson started to get up, but Powell pulled his revolver out of the case and shot Johnson three times — in the heart, the stomach and the left arm. Johnson died at the scene.
Powell then forced Melba to ride with him to the police station where he turned himself in, according to the Frederick News. Det. Michael Byrne investigated Powell’s confession and found Johnson’s body at the home. The Modesto Bee reported that Powell “faces charges of first degree murder today after the police said he pumped three bullets into a soldier who was with the musician’s estranged wife.”
The police also noted that Johnson and Melba had been fully clothed when Powell barged in and not romantically interested in each other.
Johnson’s body was shipped home to his parents, Lillie and Charles Johnson, who lived at 504 Newton St. in Keyser. They buried their 25-year-old son at Queens Meadow Point Cemetery.
As the investigation progressed and the case moved toward trial, Assistant Prosecutor Allen R. Hawkins agreed to reduce the charge from first-degree murder to manslaughter. The Honolulu Star reported that Powell had once been committed to the Tennessee State Mental Hospital where he had escaped. Powell’s attorney, Kenneth Young, told the newspaper, “I will produce evidence that will show definitely this man either should be placed under treatment or given probation.”
The plea bargain kept the case from being delayed because the defense planned to bring in three witnesses from the mainland who would have testified that Powell had been clinically insane from 1931 to 1932.
The Mineral Daily News Tribune reported that the lowering of charges from first-degree murder to manslaughter allowed Powell to be released on $5,000 bond to spend Christmas with his wife and sons. He was even able to work while he was free. Joseph F. Neves gave Powell a job at his bar and café singing during his time out of jail.
After the holidays, Powell pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in the Hawaii State Prison. He was released on parole in 1952 after serving two years and three months of the sentence. Although Melba had divorced Powell while he was in prison, she met her first husband after his release, and they went out for a night on the town.
Neither Powell nor Melba stayed out of trouble, though.
In a repeat of history, Melba’s second husband, “Marine PFC Claude D. Denmark of Selman, OK, critically injured James H. Lott, 22, sailor from Columbus, GA, walked into his apartment and in bed with Melba, married 3 months,” according to the Brownsville Herald.
Melba told reporters, “I can’t see why men battle over me when there are so many women in the world.”
The newspapers were quick to point out the similarities between this shooting and Johnson’s murder. Melba even weighed in on that.
“Men have always fought over me ever since I was so high,” she said. “I’m glad this one didn’t turn out as bad as the last one.”
Powell stayed out of trouble until 1960 when he was charged with beating and shooting at a co-worker. Powell denied using a gun. He was still found guilty of assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.