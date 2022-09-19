Hunters were looking forward to deer season in 1949. Some enjoyed the hunt, but others used the venison as a meat source for their families through the winter. A huge buck could feed a family for weeks, not only with fresh meat but also dried venison. The pelt could also make a blanket or rug to help a family stay warm in the winter or sold for a few extra dollars that could feed a family for a couple days.
Deer season was even more important since the wild turkey season in November had been disappointing. The season ran from Dec. 5 through 9.
However, there were also warning signs about deer season. In September, Ernest Vaughan, director of the Maryland Department of Game and Inland Fish, said poison had killed more than 200 deer at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Harford County. He also blamed it for the death of more than 100 deer in the Western Maryland, West Virginia and western Pennsylvania area. Nineteen of those deer were in Allegany County.
While poison might have been the cause in Harford County, veterinarians in Western Maryland weren’t so sure. A dead deer found on Jesse Wharton’s farm on Warrior Mountain was examined by two veterinarians who couldn’t agree. Dr. O. K. Hoffman, a state and federal veterinarian, said he couldn’t determine the cause of death. H. L. Baker, a local veterinarian, said he didn’t think deer suffered from “blackleg,” which many people were supposing.
“He added that the animal was suffering from a severe ailment, but was of the opinion deer were not susceptible to “blackleg,” according to the Cumberland News.
Blackleg is an acute, usually fatal, disease typically found in cattle and sheep. It is viral and causes lesions and muscle swelling in cattle without a history of wounds. In sheep, it is almost always the results of infection from shearing cuts, docking, or castration.
The onset is quick, and some animals die before they show symptoms. Others, however, show lameness often affecting the hind legs and depression. There is also muscle swelling. It kills within a day or two of infection.
The deer’s organs were removed and sent to the University of Maryland for testing.
Meanwhile, Harry Barton, a Rawlings dairyman and member of Maryland Game and Inland Fish Commission, examined another dead deer that was found and said he believed it was a case of blackleg.
Although deer season was more than two months away, Game Warden Joseph Minke said the season was “shot to pieces in view of the deer deaths and evident scarcity of the animals.”
Farmers and hunters weren’t done speculating on what was killing the deer, though. A. R. Shafter, owner of Tip Top Farm in Little Orleans, said the deer had been poisoned by “eating foliage in orchards sprayed with DDT. He also suggested that the dead may be victims of hoof and mouth disease,” reported the Cumberland News. County farm agent Ralph McHenry said he didn’t believe the deer could reach high enough to get to the sprayed leaves.
Another farmer claimed the deer had died from hemorrhagic septicemia or “shipping fever” bacterial disease that affected the nervous system.
While blackleg seemed to be the final consensus for the deer deaths, no one knew how it was being contracted or transmitted among the deer population.
However, by the time Western Maryland hunters marched out into the woods early in the morning of Dec. 5, the disease had taken its toll among the population. At the end of the day, nearly every one of them returned home empty handed.
