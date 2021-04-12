By 1950, the mining operations at Vindex were the second largest in Maryland, but that didn’t save it from being shut down at the end of March.
“Last year, the Vindex deep mine and the Laurel Stripping Company nearby produced 107,908 tons of coal,” The (Oakland) Republican reported.
That was less than half of what the mine had produced in 1947 (228,000 tons of coal) when it had led other Maryland mines in coal produced.
Andrew B. Crichton, of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, president of the Johnstown Coal and Coke Co., made the announcement saying, in part, that Manor Mine No. 3 and a nearby strip-mining operation were going to be closed because there was “no place to turn suddenly for a new coal mine.”
Vindex had opened in 1906 as the company town for miners of the Three Forks Coal Co. At its peak in the 1920s, Vindex had a school, church, company store, 75 homes and 500 residents, Al Feldstein wrote in his book, “Garrett County.” The town was also served by the Chaffee extension of the Western Maryland Railway.
Stephen Schlosnagle added in his book, “Garrett County: A History of Maryland’s Tableland,” that “During the peak years nearly all boasted town bands and baseball teams, churches, schools, and stores.”
As the fortunes of coal companies ebbed, companies closed and combined. Three Forks Coal Co. sold the mine to the Chaffee Coal Co., which in turn later sold the mine to the A. B. Creighton Coal Co. before being sold to it final owners, the Johnstown Coal Co.
“During World War II years, the company enjoyed a boom with a peak employment being 275 men both inside and outside the Vindex Mine,” the Cumberland News reported. “The death knell was tolled on the deep mine operation in March 1950 when the company could not compete with stripped coal in face of tough market conditions and high wage costs at the Vindex Mine.” Some miners earned as much as $25 a day (around $343 in 2015 dollars).
The closure of the mine at Vindex on March 31, 1950, left 180 miners out of work.
It was another blow to the Maryland coal industry.
“Western Maryland’s mine industry is slowly being squeezed out of operation, coal men familiar with the area fear,” the (Uniontown) Morning Herald reported.
The Wolf Den Mine in Shallmar had shut down a year earlier. A month before, Mine No. 42, the largest in Maryland, had shut down.
“Charles L. Briner, head of the Oakland branch of the Department of Employment Security, said there are no jobs for them in Garrett County,” The Republican reported.
He was dealing with 3,000 out of work miners (about 15 percent of the county’s population) with no work for them. Many other miners were working on reduced hours.
The Morning Herald reported that the county had instituted its own welfare program that put out of work miners to work on improving county roads. The problem was that the program was starting to run out of money and work for all of the miners.
Once the mine shut down, not everyone moved away. Many had nowhere to go. Pensioners, in particular, remained in their homes. Those who found jobs gradually moved away closer to where their new jobs were located.
The Cumberland News reported in 1967 that the last of these residents either died or moved away earlier that year. The 6,000 acres that comprised the mine and town was sold to James Polino of Elkins, who planned to use it for strip and deep mining.
Today, what remains of Vindex makes it one of Garrett County’s ghost towns.
