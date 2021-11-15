In the 1940s and 1950s, school boards in Pennsylvania discriminated against religious parents to the point of jailing them if they removed their children from public schools.
Four Amish fathers were jailed for 12 days in 1948 because they wouldn’t send their children to the Salisbury-Elk School in Somerset County. Sadly, this wasn’t an isolated incident and Amish parents across the state in places like Lancaster, Belleville and Lewistown found themselves in jail for making a parenting decision in accordance with their religious beliefs.
“’Held for defying law’ is an annual happening in communities where Amish families reside. Differences with school boards, which are required to enforce the school attendance laws, continue in various parts of the state,” the Altoona Mirror reported.
The four Somerset County fathers were Jonas Petersheim, Menno G. Brenneman, Amos J. Yoder and Enos Mast. They had applied for work permits for their older children so they could remain home farming or helping in the home.
“In refusing to send their children over 15 to school, the Amish held they were usefully engaged in farm work or domestic service in their homes,” the Oakland Republican reported. “Work permits were denied them by the school board of that county.”
“(Attendance Officer Harry) Patton said he brought charges before the justice of the peace as none of the farmers could show where they needed work permits for the youth because the dire necessity,” according to the Cumberland Evening Times.
Despite this, the fathers kept their children — Mildred and Anna Petersheim, John Brenneman, Dora Yoder and Katie Mast and out of school. The Amish believed their children didn’t need to know more than the basics that they received in elementary and middle school. Parents also worried about the worldly influence on their children.
Some newspapers made the argument that school boards had no choice but to prosecute the parents. If they did not enforce state school attendance laws, the state school board would deny them state funding.
Judge Norman Noose found in favor of the Somerset fathers. “An act of assembly provided 15 year olds can be excused for these occupations, state erred in saying only in dire financial necessity, infringing on liberties,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported.
However, even when courts repeatedly found in favor of the parents, the school boards not only wasted funds in continued prosecution, they appealed the decisions. This was the case with the Salisbury-Elk Lick School Board.
It took nearly two years of court cases before the Pennsylvania Superior Court in Philadelphia ruled in favor of the Somerset County fathers. Attorney Charles Eaby told the court in a similar case against Amish parents that the court must decide “if the state’s power to regulate education of children is greater than the rights of parents to keep pupils out of school on religious grounds.” The superior court not only found that parents had a constitutional right to exercise their religious freedom in these types of cases but the Pennsylvania Department of Public Instruction had exceeded its authority.
By then, Petersheim had sold his farm and moved his family to Garrett County. In Maryland, compulsory attendance was only required up to age 15 as compared to age 17 in Pennsylvania.
“Garrett made special arrangements with parents by providing special grades for them,” the Somerset American reported. In the two elementary schools in the county that had a large Amish enrollment — Yoder and Swan Meadow — the school board added middle-school grades so the Amish students would not have to attend school with high school students. It was the ninth grade that created the problem since most school systems had a junior high school and included the ninth grade in their high schools.
“Amish children are also invited to attend any of the five high schools of the county. But otherwise, they will be required to attend the two designated schools, where the three upper grades will be exclusively for the Amish,” the Somerset American reported.
