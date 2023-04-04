On the evening of March 1, 1955, the driver of a tobacco truck from Keyser, West Virginia, was traveling up old Route 40 through Eckhart. He was passing near Byrnes’ Store around 5:30 p.m. when he slammed on his brakes and the truck skidded to a stop.
The road in front of him had suddenly disappeared. In its place was a large oval-shaped hole about 60 feet in diameter. The man got out of the truck and walked to the edge of the hole. What had been a section of old Route 40 was now six feet below the rest of the road.
This was not something new for the region.
“The SRC (State Roads Commission) has been plagued in recent years by a number of breaks which have developed in Route 36 at Ocean, which runs over abandoned mines,” the Cumberland Evening Times Reported.
However, none of those issues had been as large or as serious as the hole in Route 40, which ran over the old Consolidation Coal No. 4 mine. This was a nearly four-mile-long slope mine that ran under the town, its roads and its houses.
The Consolidation Coal No. 10 mine also ran under the town, which caused officials concern in case a section of it might collapse.
The Maryland State Roads Commission arrived in town and closed Route 40 between Eckhart and Beall High School. Not only was this a well-traveled road at the time, Eckhart was a coal community that had closed coal mines running under much of the town. It was the first coal company town in Maryland, according to the Maryland Mining Heritage Guide. The town was named after George Eckhardt, a German immigrant who originally owned the land.
The Maryland State Roads Commission detoured traffic to the new section of Route 40.
It is interesting that a coal mine should cause a problem for Route 40 because the mine existed because of Route 40. It was workers building the National Road in 1815 who discovered coal beneath Eckhardt’s property. This led to the formation of the Maryland Mining Company in 1820 and the town of Eckhart.
The State Roads Commission was faced with two problems with the cave-in. The immediate problem was how to best address the cave-in on Eckhart Hill and restore traffic to the road.
The second problem was how to determine whether this serious a cave-in would happen under a road in the future and how to deal with it.
To deal with the immediate problem, trucks full of fill dirt started arriving in Eckhart.
They dumped their loads in the hole and went for more fill dirt, time after time. A shovel equipped with a drop hammer was brought in, which dropped its one-ton ball on the fill dirt, compacting it. In all, it took 300 truckloads of fill dirt to bring the collapsed section of road back up to level with the rest of the road.
The Cumberland and Allegheny Gas Company sent workers to the area to make sure the cave-in hadn’t cracked or damaged any underground pipes in the area.
The road reopened for traffic on March 3.
This was actually the second time in two weeks a road had been damaged by a mine collapse in the county.
However, the prior time had been a minor incident that cracked the roadway and didn’t even warrant a mention in newspapers.
