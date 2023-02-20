Editor’s note: This is the third in a series looking at the 1911 attempt to oust the Western Maryland Hospital superintendent from her job.
A group of doctors went after Western Maryland Hospital Superintendent Florence Tanney in 1911. They wanted her removed for being “temperamentally unfit” to administer the hospital. However, during the hearing before the hospital board of directors, they did a poor job of proving their case.
As the second evening of testimony began in the sunroom of the hospital, the Cumberland Evening Times wondered if the testimony would be more entertaining than that of the first night and “just as void of testimony pertinent to the question at issue.”
The newspaper also put forth that it was apparent that doctors weren’t attacking Tanney, but the reporter “could not tell whether the assistant superintendent, the board of managers, the lawyer for the defense, or the real superintendent of the above institution was on trial.”
Tanney’s lawyer, A. A. Doub, said he felt like he was being asked to defend the board as well as Tanney. The newspaper reported “he believed he divined Mr. Robb’s object, and that was to infer that the board was prejudiced. The prosecution knew that it had no case and the object of Mr. Robb was to have it heralded in advance that they didn’t get a fair trial.”
The witness testimonies were weak, if not ridiculous, and undermined any testimony that might have been pertinent. One woman from Mount Savage testified on behalf of Tanney’s unsuitability for her work, but the woman’s testimony was so poor that David Robb, the lawyer representing the doctors, asked that his own witness’ testimony be stricken from the record. Another witness chewed gum throughout her questioning and told “how she was compelled, or asked, rather, to pay for a room which a member of her family occupied at the hospital.”
During the second evening of testimony, it was revealed that of the 21 doctors at the hospital, 11 of them hadn’t even known a complaint had been made against Tanney, even though the doctors in the complaint had said they were representing the medical staff at the hospital. Those 11 doctors had signed their own letter in support of Tanney, which read, in part, “Miss Florence A. Tanney is an efficient superintendent, striving at all times to enforce the rules of the hospital without favor or partiality, and that her resignation would be a disturbing loss to the hospital.”
After two days of testimony, in which little had gone the complaining doctors’ way, the hearing was adjourned until after the holidays. When it resumed on Jan. 3, 1912, things were quite different.
Robb began by saying the doctors had dropped their complaint, but they were still threatening to appeal to the governor. He complained that the doctors hadn’t received a fair hearing because the board wouldn’t compel witnesses to testify, even though Robb had been told at the start of the hearing that the board did not have that authority. He already had a telegram ready to send to the governor.
“Mr. Robb, knowing in advance that the board of managers could not legally grant his request, hit upon the scheme in order to let the medical staff down easy. His prepared telegram in advance certainly indicated this,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported.
With the complaint dropped, Tanney went back to work as the superintendent. However, by the end of the month, she tendered her resignation, most likely because events had ruined her opinion of the hospital. Her resignation was planned to take effect in midsummer or earlier if her replacement was found. It was also noted that she had been sick for several weeks, and would be going on an extended vacation before she left her position.
