Editor’s note: This is the second of two parts about one of Cumberland’s enduring ghost stories.
Private Francis Gillespie was hanged on July 11, 1864, for murder. His body was buried, but some people say that his ghost remained in Cumberland to haunt some of the places he had been in this city.
Father Edward Brennan of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cumberland had taken Gillespie’s last confession and been friends with the man since shortly after the Battle of Antietam.
At the time of his death, Gillespie was 24 years old and had a young wife in Syracuse, N.Y. He left some personal items in Brennan’s care to be delivered to his family.
“There is a tradition among the Cumberland people that the night after the execution, Father Brennan heard the military tread of a soldier in the hall, and opening the door, he was confronted by his dead penitent, who rebuked him for being too slow in carrying out his promise,” Rev. Thomas Stanton wrote in “A Century of Growth of the Church in Western Maryland” published in 1900.
The sightings of Gillespie’s ghost have continued to be reported even into this century. A former priest at the church said that the ghost was most often seen at the head of the staircase leading from the first floor to the upper floors of the rectory.
“It always happens in the front part of the rectory, which existed at that time. The rear part was not added until 1907,” according to the priest.
The rectory was built in 1854 and has 28 rooms. It used to be filled with pastors assigned to the area and visiting pastors.
The experiences with the ghost take different forms — sometimes voices, sometimes shadows and sometimes an actual apparition. At least once, an apparition was seen that some believe may have been Brennan.
The late Father Paul Byrnes, who served as a pastor at St. Michael Church in Frostburg, once spent a memorable night in the St. Patrick’s rectory. At the time, he had never heard of the parish ghost and was alone in the rectory.
“I heard footsteps downstairs walking back and forth on a wooden floor, but there was wall-to-wall carpeting down there,” said Byrnes in a 2004 Cumberland Times-News interview. He put up with the noise for a while. Then he began to wonder if someone might be downstairs stealing things from the rectory. He walked downstairs and called out, “Who’s down there?”
There was no response but the footsteps came toward him to the point where the person should have been in view, but he saw no one.
The heavy tread stopped and Byrnes, a bit shaken, went back to his room. Then the noise started up again. Byrnes went out and yelled down, more forcefully this time, “Who’s down there?”
The heavy footsteps walked toward him once more and this time, the sounds started coming up the stairs toward him. Byrnes quickly retreated to his room where he prayed for whatever restless soul might have caused the noise.
Mary Paugh, a former housekeeper at St. Patrick, was cleaning the rectory one day when she heard her name being called. She called out to the person, but never saw who had called her.
Paugh’s aunt, Pauline Moyer, was a secretary at St. Patrick in the 1970s when she had her own encounter. She saw a priest, perhaps Brennan, standing in the archway at the top of the stairs. When she climbed the stairs to speak with him, he was gone.
She asked Father Lyness, who was the pastor at the time, about the visiting priest and was told that Father Lyness was the only priest staying at the rectory.
Gillespie may even make his presence known at the Cumberland branch of the Allegany County Public Library, where he was said to be imprisoned between the time of his court martial and the time of his hanging. Carl Emerick, who took care of the building maintenance in 2004, told the Cumberland Times-News about some of his unusual experiences.
He heard slamming doors that he shouldn’t have heard because the doors in the building had automatic closers. More than once, he set his toolbox down in the basement, only to find it upended when he came back for it.
“It’s a romantic idea having a ghost. Everybody wants one, but getting rid of it is another problem,” Emerick told the newspaper.
