Customers of the Uniontown, Pennsylvania, McDonald’s pondered a new menu item in April 1967.
For 45 cents, they could get “two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame-seed bun.”
Just a few years later, this would be something just about any American could sing, but in 1967, the Big Mac was something new and different.
People loved it. The New York Times wrote, “A year later, the Big Mac was on the menu at McDonald’s restaurants all over the United States. By 1969, it accounted for 19 percent of the company’s total sales. Today, the company sells about 550 million Big Macs annually in the United States alone, and millions more in 100 countries around the world.”
Jim Delligatti created this piece of Americana. He is generally associated with the Pittsburgh area. That is where he lived in Fox Chapel and where his first McDonald’s franchises were located.
Delligatti opened his first McDonald’s in 1957, and about a decade later, he owned a dozen restaurants. Back then, his major competition came from the Big Boy and Burger King chains.
Looking for a way to overcome the competition, Delligatti “proposed to company executives that they add a double-patty hamburger to the McDonald’s menu, something along the lines of the Big Boy, that could put a dent in sales of Burger King’s Whopper,” according to the New York Times.
At the time, McDonald’s had a limited menu that focused on the basics, such as a hamburger that cost 18 cents. McDonald’s executives worried that a higher-priced burger wouldn’t be accepted by their customers.
Ralph Lanphar, a regional manager in Columbus, Ohio, headquarters shared Delligatti’s vision and got permission for Delligatti to test the Big Mac in Uniontown, using only McDonald’s ingredients.
This didn’t work, though, because the ingredients didn’t fit the McDonald’s bun “so Mr. Delligatti went rogue, ordering a large sesame-seeded bun from a local baker. He split it in three and assembled the Big Mac as the world knows it today, with a special sauce of his own devising,” according to the New York Times.
The Big Mac debuted on April 22, 1967, and was an immediate hit as seen by the increase in sales.
“At one time we were the lowest-volume store of any large city,” Delligatti said in a 1993 Los Angeles Times interview. “A few years after the Big Mac introduction, we became the largest — a distinction we held for a couple of years.”
Delligatti was allowed to introduce the Big Mac to his other restaurants, which saw similar jumps in sales. It was then rolled out across the country.
Although Deligatti eventually owned 48 McDonald’s restaurants, his impact in Garrett County was felt in a different way.
The Delligatti’s not only owned a vacation home on Deep Creek Lake, they helped develop the area.
Delligatti owned or was a business partner in Uno’s Pizza, Arrowhead Condominiums, The Honi Honi Bar, Garrett 8 Cinemas and Arrowhead Market in McHenry. All of which continue to draw customers and tourists year round.
“We’ve been coming here for 35 years,” Delligatti told the Cumberland Times-News in 1994. “We love Garrett County, my wife remembers the old Blue Barn and we wanted to do something to help the county.”
Besides inventing the Big Mac, Deligatti also developed the Hotcakes and Sausage meal to feed hungry steel workers on their way home from overnight shifts in the mills.
In 1979, he co-founded Pittsburgh’s Ronald McDonald House, a refuge for families who travel to Pittsburgh seeking life-saving medical care for their sick children at the region’s renowned hospitals. He was also a strong supporter of Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Junior Achievement of Southwestern PA, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Boy Scouts of America and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Delligatti died at his home in Fox Chapel in 2016 at age of 98.
