At 11 a.m. on Nov. 12, 1936, more than 9,000 employees of the Celanese Corp. walked off the job to strike for higher wages and a closed shop.
“Many workers at the local plant had come from the Georges Creek mining region, the majority of them having union backgrounds themselves of coming from mining families that had been deeply involved in earlier attempts to unionize the miners. Some had been blacklisted after the 1922-1923 coal strike. These men carried their union sympathies and knowledge of organizing tactics with them when they came to Celanese,” Harry Stegmaier Jr. wrote in “Allegany County – A History.”
The company said it would continue to deal with employees by department, but offered a $900,000 wage increase, which equated to about half of the 15% increase employees wanted.
The following day, picketing began in front of the plant on McMullen Highway. Trains dropped staff off at the plant because 200 strikers blocked the entrance. Strikers booed the staff as they left the train to go into the building.
“Supervisory personnel began staying at the scene, eating and sleeping there for up to two weeks at a time, in order to protect valuable machinery should serious rioting take place,” Stegmaier wrote.
Things were tense but peaceful. Then the rumors began that the company was bringing strikebreakers in by train.
On Nov. 27, besides booing as the staff left the train, fighting broke out. The plant foreman and two police officers were stabbed. Railroad police officer James R. Wilson testified later he heard strikers yell, “Let no one get off the train! If they do, crack their heads.”
As the police worked to stop the rioting, 13 strikers were clubbed before peace was restored.
The following day, it was more of the same. Strikers threw rocks at the staff leaving the train. Deputy sheriff Edgar M. Lewis was hit in the head by a rock and knocked unconscious. The strikers were also armed with clubs and firebrands. Lt. Niles Falkenstine with the Maryland State Police had a firebrand thrust at his face, burning him. Strikers also beat Sgt. John W. Kreis of the state police.
Ida Hoffman of Ridgeley, West Virginia, one of 25 female strikers, was reportedly trampled. She told reporters that she had been standing near the gate when state police ordered a woman behind her arrested.
“A state policeman shoved me aside as he started toward the woman and I fell face forward. Someone stepped on my back and then others and I don’t remember anything after that,” she said.
The police said she was sitting on the ground, clinging to the locked gates, trying to keep the ambulance out. She fainted in turmoil and was carried to car to be taken to the hospital.
“Several smoke and gas bombs were thrown by the officers before they went into action with their long riot clubs, driving the mob away from the fence and back to the main gates. Two shots were fired into the air, to frighten the pickets,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported.
Strikers would not even allow an ambulance to enter the grounds to transport the injured to the area hospitals.
Gov. Harry Nice monitored the situation. He telegraphed United Textile Worker leader William Kelly saying, “The injured shall not be permitted to suffer or die for want of medical attention. I shall hold to strict accountability any and all who interfere with the ambulance’s passage.”
Kelly stepped in and arranged for the ambulance to enter with Dr. Thomas Koon, who was also the mayor of Cumberland, to enter. The injured were loaded onto the ambulance and taken to either Sacred Heart or Memorial hospitals.
The strike finally settled on Dec. 4. The strikers received an increase in wages, although not as much as they wanted and an agreement that the company would recognize the union. It was not a closed shop, though. That would come a few years later.
Problems from the strike were not finished yet. A January 1937 grand jury indicted 50 strikers. Half were indicted for rioting and unlawful assembly. The other half were indicted for inciting a riot. Eston Heavner, Homer Hout and William Humbertson were also indicted with assault and attempt to commit murder. They were accused of attacking the driver of a truck transporting Celanese products out of Cumberland.
The defendants entered a plea of not guilty. “Lack of convincing evidence produced a hung jury. Faced with this verdict, the state refused to retry the case, nor did the other twenty-one strikers ever come to trial. In the long run, thousands of Celanese workers had won better wages, fringe benefits, and working conditions, but Allegany County would pay the prince in increased class tension for years to come,” Stegmaier wrote.
