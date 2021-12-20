During the 1880s, Cumberland was a thriving city of more than 12,000 residents. It was a starting point for the C&O Canal and National Road and a popular stop along the B&O Railroad.
As Christmas approached in 1888, reporters from the Cumberland Evening Times went gift hunting downtown. Their stops paint an interesting picture of the business community.
Other stores along Baltimore Street included:
• William Morehead’s Bakery at 13 Baltimore St.
• The Progressive Shoe House at 16 Baltimore St. made shoes as well as sold them.
• George Schwarzenbach’s was “The popular one-price clothier” at 38 Baltimore St.
• Fisher Brothers at 47 Baltimore St. sold frames and window coverings.
• James Clark & Co. at 55 Baltimore St. sold Braddock Rye and Barley Malt Whiskey that it distilled there. “Nothing is a greater necessity at this time in the preparation of holiday good-things than pure and well flavored liquors,” according to the Cumberland Evening Times.
• John L. Hermann at 60-62 Baltimore St. sold hardware, cutlery, and guns.
• Morrell & Shafenberg at 63 Baltimore St. sold musical instruments.
• John A. Fulton & Co. at 70-72 Baltimore St. was the only bookstore in the county, but it also sold card, glass, bronze, china, and art supplies.
• Zack Laney at 77 Baltimore St. sold hardware, hunting supplies, and fishing gear.
• P. H. Daughtrey & Co. at 83 Baltimore St. sold glassware and groceries.
• Mrs. M. Price was a milliner at 95 Baltimore St.
• P. J. Smith sold watches and jewelry at 96 Baltimore St.
• S. J. Edwards at 98 Baltimore St. sold shoes, satchels, trunks, hats, and more.
• Thomas. L. Darnell was a photographer at 106 Baltimore St.
• L.C. Roessler sold jewelry at 115 Baltimore St.
• L. M. Shepherd at 118 Baltimore St. was a department store. “A life-long merchant, Mr. Shepherd knows what to buy for the Cumberland trade,” according to the newspaper.
• First National Bank was at 137 Baltimore St.
• C. G. Smith at 139 Baltimore St. sold boots and hats.
• J. P. Cavanaugh ran a restaurant and saloon at 158 Baltimore St.
While Baltimore Street was the main business street in Cumberland at the time, plenty of local businesses could be found in other places. North Centre St. was another popular street for business.
• H.U.F. Flurshutz at 13 N. Centre St. “has a reputation second to none in the State for his fine work in upholstering. His famous Hartley rocking chair is equal to a bed of roses,” according to the Cumberland Evening Times.
• Office Saloon at 14 N. Centre St. was a popular bar.
• Siefer Brothers at 15 N. Centre St. sold groceries.
• J. H. B. Mahaney at 17 N. Centre St. sold dressing cases, blankets, mirrors, and more.
• K. H. Butler and Co. at 29 N. Centre St. was a store that had been around since 1850 selling furniture.
• Won Lee ran an authentic Chinese laundry at 39 N. Centre St.
• William E. Turner ran a pharmacy and sold cigars at 43-45 N. Centre St.
• John W. Sanders’ store was known as the cheapest place in Cumberland for groceries and poultry at 51-53 N. Centre St.
The reporters also visited many of the other businesses in the city, looking for gift ideas. They found no shortage.
• Henry Betz operated his bakery at 41 N. Mechanic St.
• Fred Himmler & Co. on Bedford St. sold wines and liquors “Going inside the aroma of fine whiskey distilled from the rye by this firm and sold in large and small quantities,” according to the newspaper.
• Geo K. Packham’s Cumberland Produce Co. at 39 Union St. gave merchants a 10 percent discount when they shopped his selection of foods that included bologna, oranges, lemons, onions, apples, potatoes, bananas, coconuts, and cabbage.
• Coulehan Bros. at 40 Wineow St. was a store next to a coal yard at C&O Canal wharf. The newspaper reported the brothers “… do a thriving trade with the canalers in the grocery and general merchandise line while they supply a fair average of the population of Cumberland with coal.”
With all these places to shop, Cumberland residents had plenty of places to shop for Christmas gifts for family and friends. Christmas day that year was sunny with mild, southernly winds. “No snow, no rain, nothing to daunt or impede the pedestrians or churchgoers, but everything just to suit as if it had been created to wind their hearts and minds from earthly troubles,” according to the Cumberland Times-News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.