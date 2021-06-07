Editor’s note: This is the last in a series of articles about Allegany County’s first murder trial against Washington County Sheriff George Swearingen.
Washington County Sheriff George Swearingen’s murder trial in Cumberland started on August 11, 1829. He was accused of murdering his wife a year earlier. He had attempted to escape the country, but the authorities captured him in New Orleans.
Some people also suspected George’s lover, Rachel Cunningham, of having a hand in the murder, but there was not enough evidence to charge her. George also maintained that she was innocent.
During the trial in Cumberland, the prosecution aired every fact and rumor about George’s life. The prosecution alleged that George had tried to murder his wife twice before, including the Martin’s Mountain buggy accident. In the other incident, George supposedly tried to down his wife, Mary, in a river the day before she died.
“The first was probably a legitimate accident — Swearingen was a notoriously bad driver; the second, with no witnesses, was probably pure fiction,” according to the website, Murder By Gaslight.
The prosecution also made the case that Mary hadn’t been killed on the road where she had been found with George. George, according to the lawyers, had moved her there.
“The strongest circumstance was, that Swearingen’s horse and that of his wife were tracked into and out of a thicket close to the spot where the body was found. In the thicket a spot was trampled and stained with blood, and a club was found at hand,” according to United States Criminal History.
The defense also floated some highly speculative theories. One was Mary had suffered from “leuco phlegmatic temperament.” Defense attorney John McMahon argued this made Mary susceptible to spontaneous uterine hemorrhaging. “Her doctor had advised her to refrain from sex — explaining why George strayed in the first place,” according to Murder By Gaslight. “The condition also explained why she appeared to have been raped before death. For good measure, he speculated that Charity Johnson had attacked the body with a broomstick to implicate Swearingen as a rapist.”
During the closing arguments, Defense Attorney Price spoke for five hours and McMahon spoke to the jury for seven hours “making as able and as eloquent a plea probably as any speech ever made in a criminal trial in this State,” according to the Baltimore Sun. Despite this, the jury only took 10 minutes to find George guilty of murdering his wife, and the judge ordered him to hang.
George was shocked. He didn’t believe the prosecution had made its case. It wasn’t that he had murdered his wife, it was he hadn’t murdered her in the way upon which he had been convicted. From his jail cell, George dictated his confession and admitted he had killed Mary.
By his account, as he and Mary had neared the Tevis Farm, Mary had been insistent on seeing the tenants. He had tried to convince her otherwise, knowing Rachel was there. Mary finally let her husband know that her mother had told her Rachel was at the farm. The couple had argued, Mary turned her horse toward the farm. In anger, George hit her on the back of the head with all his strength, and she fell head first onto the road.
He dismounted and saw she was dead. With his daughter’s cries confusing him, George sought to take the body to a stonier place before sounding the alarm. The body fell off the horse three times, accounting for some of the bruising. George also cut his wife’s horse’s knees with his knife to make it look like something has caused the horse to trip.
Unlike the prosecution’s account, George insisted the murder hadn’t been intentional, nor had he left the road at any time.
The execution took place on a flat area on the west side of Wills Creek near the courthouse. “He was escorted to the gallows by a number of companies of militia from adjoining counties and accompanied by a number of ministers of the Gospel,” according to The Sun.
According to the Annapolis Republican, George was led from his cell to the gallows at 10 a.m. on Oct. 2. The militia companies were made up of six companies of soldiers, five from Bedford County and one from Somerset County.
“Being the first execution in Allegany County it drew an immense crowd of people from far and near, old and young. It could be called a tri-State gathering,” according to the Alleganian.
His last words were that he was at peace with God and the world and he had no fear of dying.
He was hanged at 11:40 a.m. Although it was not the first murder in Allegany County, it was the first execution.
“The strangest part of the matter was that his body, when it was cut down from the gallows, where it hung for an hour, was sent to the home of the mother of his murdered wife,” The Sun reported.
Rachel Cunningham was not tried for any part she may have played in the murder, and she disappeared from history. However, the Baltimore Sun reported she is believed to have died in a Baltimore almshouse in 1869.
James Rada Jr.
