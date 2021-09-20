During the warm days of August 1956, crowds gathered three consecutive days to watch Joe Niland, a self-taught musician, play the piano in the window of Vandegrift Music Shop at 35 Baltimore St.
At first, only a few people would stop what they were doing to watch the 32-year-old play. However, as one day became two, and then three, more people stopped because Joe didn’t.
Niland was going for the world’s record for continuous piano playing. He learned to play the piano after he was accidentally shot in the eyes with a BB gun. The accident left him blind for two months.
“It was while he was in darkness that Joe began to follow around the keys. Little by little, he picked up turns and has been playing by ear ever since,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported.
Although he was a talented musician, he played by ear, never having had a lesson or learned to read music.
Niland was an unlikely candidate to break a world record for piano playing and few people expected him to play for so long, but as a former amateur boxer, he knew about pushing through pain.
“Most people interpreted the act at the beginning as a stunt merely to get publicity for ‘The Eddie Duchin Story,’ that is playing at the Maryland,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported.
Niland sat down at the Lester piano and started playing at noon on Aug. 13, 1956.
“Joe was determined to break the record or pass out in the torturous attempt,” according to the newspaper.
The most recent record was barely a month old.
Going after the record was a mental and physical challenge for Niland. He ate a roast beef sandwich during his first day, but by the second day, he wasn’t hungry. He took only a bite from a ham sandwich, drank juice and sipped some beef broth. Local dairy drivers brought him milk and donuts, but Joe just wasn’t interesting in eating.
He was allowed a limited time to go to the bathroom, but other than that, Joe played the piano. He lost track of time as he tired.
“When I came out after my ten-minute break, I was under the impression that I had broken the record an hour before. When told I had an hour-and-a-half to go, I was just about ready to call it quits. Those last several hours were real torture, believe me,” Joe told the newspaper.
The area around the music store window had to be roped off so the crowd didn’t cause damage to window as people pressed forward to try and watch Joe play.
“Extra police were assigned to handle the hundreds of people who lined both sides of Baltimore Street to witness the event,” according to the Cumberland Sunday Times.
As the time approached that would see Joe break the world record, Master of Ceremonies Russ Reynolds counted off the seconds. When the count reached zero, and the crowd started applauding, Joe played the “Notre Dame Victory March” in honor of Dr. Leo H. Ley. Ley, a graduate of Notre Dame, had been checking on Joe’s health throughout his playing.
Chiropractors Bob Shrout, Harold Malin, and Boyd Mertens had also taken shifts massaging Joe’s muscles so he wouldn’t cramp.
More than 500 people were present when Niland finally stopped after 73 hours, 6 minutes and 4 seconds. He had beaten the previous record of 72.5 hours by more than 30 minutes.
His fans soon took up a collection for him and bought the Lester piano on which Joe had set the world record. They presented it to him as a gift.
Four years later, Niland traveled to New York City and played piano at Toffenetti’s Restaurant as part of a promotion for the movie “Songs Without End.” This time, he broke his own record, playing for more than 76 hours.
Mrityunjay Sharma of India holds the current world record for continuous piano playing. In October 2015, he played for 127 hours, 8 minutes, and 38 seconds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.