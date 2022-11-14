Although not planned as a recreation and tourism draw for Garrett County, Deep Creek Lake was an immediate success not only in those areas but in its planned purpose to provide power to the Deep Creek Hydroelectric Station.
Planning for the large lake began as early as 1908, but early attempts to create it fell through. It wasn’t until 1922 that a viable plan took shape. The idea was to build four dams and three powerhouses.
Even this plan would change as it moved from concept to land acquisition and construction in November 1923. Around 8,000 acres — including 140 farms — were purchased, although only 4,500 acres would be under water.
Charles Hawley & Co. of Washington, D.C., built the first dam and power house at the confluence of Deep Creek and the Youghiogheny River, employing 1,000 men in the construction. Besides actual construction of dams and power houses, a connection needed to be built to the B&O Railroad in Oakland, 15 miles of road needed to be relocated, two steel bridges needed to be relocated and a stone quarry needed to be opened and operated.
The power plant opened on May 26, 1925. The dam is 1,340 feet wide across Deep Creek and is located about 1.75 miles upstream from the river’s confluence with the Yough River. The powerhouse can produce 18 megawatts of power.
While the power generation benefited Pennsylvania residents, local residents had watched the creation of the lake. In the summer the waters beckoned to boaters, swimmers and fishermen. In the winter, the frozen lake called to skaters and ice boats. Deep Creek Lake is Maryland’s largest freshwater lake. It covers 3,900 acres and has 65 miles of shoreline.
It was about a year after the power plant opened that officials started thinking about creating a park along the shoreline of the lake.
Conservation Commissioner of Maryland Swepson Earle was one of the early advocates for a state park. He told a group of Garrett County businessmen that he wasn’t authorized to speak for the governor, but he felt Gov. Albert Ritchie would support “any move that tended to the health and happiness of the people of the State and that he would promise his support,” the Cumberland Sunday Times reported in 1926.
However, the park wouldn’t become a reality for many years.
In the meantime, private entrepreneurs started developing the lake’s commercial potential. Cabins appeared along the shoreline to house visitors to the county for even longer stretches of time as Garrett County found itself a tourist destination.
Finally, in 1956, Maryland began planning for a state park along the lake. The project took three years to come to fruition as the Department of Forests and Parks received partial appropriations from the General Assembly that allowed the park work to move forward slowly.
Deep Creek Lake State Park opened on July 1, 1959. It employed seven maintenance men and two lifeguards. It was an immediate success, so much so that the state was already looking to expand the park the following year.
“The park, at one time a game refuge, officially opened July 1 of this year and has been accommodating an average of 2,500 to 3,000 persons on Sunday,” the Cumberland News reported.
The recreation area of the park had a mile of shoreline along the lake — 800 feet of which were beach — and was made up of 150 acres of a 1,764-acre layout. The campground could house 55 families. Campers could stay for $7 a week or $1.25 a night.
There was also a bathhouse, laundry facilities, 154 picnic tables and fireplaces and restrooms in the picnic area. There were seven parking sections with two landings for each parking section. Parking was 50 cents on weekends and holidays.
“Catering to patrons from the Cumberland area and the Baltimore-Washington area, in addition to the many Pennsylvania users, the park is practically filled during open hours, particularly the camping sites,” the Cumberland News reported.
Today, the park has over 1,800 acres. “With its mile long shoreline, two swimming beaches, 20 miles of hiking/biking trails, 112 site campground, and 6,000 square foot Discovery Center, Deep Creek Lake State Park offers year round activities for everyone,” according to the park’s website.
