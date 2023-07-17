In April 1887, a man arrived in Cumberland and checked into the Hotel Elberon at Baltimore and Mechanic streets. His name was Louis Noros. He came without fanfare, but a reporter at the Cumberland Evening Times recognized the name and went to the hotel to meet Noros.
Upon meeting Noros, the reporter noted how the 37-year-old looked healthy and “gave no evidence of his ordeal.” Noros was a survivor of the ill-fated DeLong Expedition from 1879-1881. The reporter convinced Noros to share his story of what happened.
The U.S.S. Jeannette left San Francisco on July 8, 1879, with a big sendoff from the Army and civilians on shore. It was officially named the U.S. Arctic Expedition. George W. DeLong commanded the expedition. He wanted to reach the North Pole by exploring a Pacific route that would travel through the Bering Strait. He believed a temperate current ran through the strait and would allow the ship to reach the pole.
He was wrong. In early September, the Jeannette and its crew of 33 men were trapped by ice and drifted for nearly two years stuck in the ice before it crushed the ship and sunk it. Noros said, “We drifted about at the mercy of the wind.”
At the beginning of 1880, the ice finally breached the hull, and the ship quickly took on water. Two men risked their lives in the freezing cold water to stuff whatever they could find into the breaches to seal them.
This proved to be a temporary reprieve. On June 11, 1881, “two mountainous icebergs” crushed the ship between them, and it sunk the following day.
During the day the crew, as they realized they were on a sinking ship, began making plans to abandon it. Three smaller boats were stocked with any provisions that remained. Then they began a journey across the ice that in some places was “piled as high as houses.”
“Look in what direction you would you could see no level, so you can imagine what work the party had to perform in getting those boats and provisions along,” Noros said.
When they reached the edge of the ice, they put the boats in the water and sailed. On July 29, they reached an inhabited island and stayed there for a month and a half to rest and reprovision. Then the boats were placed in the water, and the crew set sail. Engineer George Melville, Executive Officer Charles Chipp and DeLong each commanded a boat. Their goal was to reach the Siberian coast, which was 90 miles away.
During the journey, wind blew Melville’s boat into the ice, separating it from the other boats. Then the weather turned bad with a heavy gale, leaving everyone on the boats wet and cold. The sailors tried to keep all the boats in sight, but the wind and waves made it difficult. Noros said he looked for Chipp’s boat, and he “saw it rise like a speck on top of a wave, and that was the last seen by mortal eyes of that party of eight men,” the Evening Times reported.
Now, alone as far he could tell, Noros’ boat suffered another problem, it lost its mast so that it couldn’t navigate and its movement was dependent on the current.
His boat wound up grounded on a mud bank and was stuck. The sailors were forced to slog through thin ice and mud, dragging the boat.
“Our feet had turned black and purple, and though it seemed hard for us to be in the water, yet that probably was the best thing for us,” Noros said.
It was hard going and painful travel.
“Poor Ericksen, one of our men, then gave out,” Noros said. “His eyes started from his head, his mouth remained open all the time, and the balls of his feet dropped out, and what walking he did was done on the bones and sinews. The poor fellow lay down and most piteously begged of us to leave him to die.”
The men refused to do so. They rigged up a sled, tied Hans Ericksen to it and dragged him along with the boat.
All the while, they continued growing weaker. Their food gave out. DeLong ordered the men to kill “Snoozer” the dog. His throat was cut and his blood saved. It and the bones were used to make a soup after the dog’s fleshy parts had been eaten. This gave the men another four days of provisions.
Then one night, in his delirium, Ericksen got his gloves off, and his hands froze. The men rubbed his hands trying to get the blood circulating again, but they eventually turned purple and the flesh came off. Ericksen died shortly after.
“We covered him with a sail cloth, cut a hole in the ice and buried him in the water,” Noros said.
This was just the beginning of the tragedy.
