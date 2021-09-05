On Sunday afternoon, February 25, 1940, 700 moviegoers settled into their seats in the Liberty Theater in Cumberland to watch Ann Sheridan and John Garfield fall in love in Castle on the Hudson. However, their attention was soon directed to the upper right corner of the movie screen that flickered with a dull, red glow. It appeared for a few seconds, faded, appeared again, and then faded.
“A few seconds later the same coloration, slightly (sic) brighter, streaked downwards through the center of the screen, then receded. No smoke or flame was visible,” the Cumberland News reported.
People continued watching the movie, but those in the front rows realized a fire blazed behind the screen and started leaving.
Cumberland Police Chief Oscar Eyerman and Officer Frank Shober had dropped in to watch the newsreel before the feature started. When they saw the trouble, they started directing people up the two aisles toward the rear of the theater.
Meanwhile, flames formed a large ring around the screen, causing some panic. “Two men in rear seats elbowed their way into aisle and momentarily clogged the exit of people moving from the front of the theater, Chief Eyerman pushed them back, sharply ordered them to wait,” the Cumberland News reported.
Then the flames moved into the theater. “An explosion on the stage toppled the screen and props onto the front seats with a crash. At this moment searing sheets of flame shot over the entire theater, receded, and then shot back again. Front seats started to burn as did the ceiling and walls,” the newspaper reported.
This terrified the people who were still in the theater. They rushed to get out of the theater. Up to this point, it had been a calm evacuation. “There were shrieks and the crowd, orderly up to this point, started to push and heave. One stocky woman in the rear put her head down and butted her way through the lobby,” according to the newspaper. The people leaving the theater pushed those in front of them across Liberty Street in an effort to escape the burning building.
Police cleared the street. Parents wandered around, calling for their children. All the while, black smoke billowed from the theater.
The four Cumberland fire companies quickly responded to the scene and battled the blaze. Firemen crawled into the theater on their hands so they could see where they were going. They doused the projection room with water, saving 13,000 feet of film. They had to work around live wires in order to open the roof so the interior of the theater could be drenched in water.
It took two hours to bring it under control. By then, it had gutted the theater and a portion of the warehouse for the Fort Cumberland Hotel. The hotel itself has some and water damage.
The cause of the fire was never determined. The fire-resistant material of the screen had helped hold back the fire. Besides the loss of the screen, 1,000 chairs valued at nearly $10,000 burned. Two pianos, the stage, walls, ceiling, and sound equipment were also lost. The entire damage was estimated at $100,000 (about $2 million in today’s dollars). The theater had only $70,000 in insurance.
Despite this, Daniel and Thomas Burke rebuilt the theater, and it reopened on March 24.
Liberty Theater was a Cumberland landmark. “It is said the Liberty Theater originally was a church and it was at that spot that the great fire of 1893 was finally brought under control. The fire broke out on North Mechanic street near the Maryland Theater and wiped out the entire block on Baltimore Street,” the Cumberland News reported.
The first radio broadcast in the city was made from the Liberty Theater, and the first “talkies” played there beginning December 24, 1928. The Jazz Singer starring Al Jolson played to packed houses for a week. During the 1930s, the theater played midnight movies on Saturdays to get around the Sunday movie ban in the state at the time.
Thomas Burke sold the theater in 1944 to the Schine Theater chain, which continued operating it. Schine sold it at auction in May 1958 to the Wicomico Theater Corp. The following year, the Fort Cumberland Hotel bought the theater for $40,000 to demolish it and make a parking lot for the hotel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.