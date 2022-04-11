During a pleasant spring day in 1930, Frostburg City Engineer William Harvey drove to Grantsville and ate lunch with his brother at the National Hotel. Then he drove on to Oakland to do some business.
That was the last anyone ever saw of him.
His car was found on the Glendale Road bridge over Deep Creek Lake on April 5. His overcoat was found in the car along with this pocketbook, which had $135 in cash and $800 in checks.
But no Harvey.
The water around the bridge was estimated at around 60 feet deep, with the bottom covered with snags and debris. The assumption was that Harvey was probably in the water, although no one knew for sure.
Even as a search was organized, “the wealth of rumor and speculation abroad in the county mounted to legendary proportions,” according to the Cumberland Evening Times.
Hundreds of people, including many from Frostburg, began searching the woods around the lake. Boats crisscrossed the lake, dragging grappling hooks they thought might snag on the body if it was caught underwater.
“Dynamite charges were exploded in an effort to dislodge the body should it be, as is most commonly believed, on the bottom of the lake,” the newspaper reported.
One charge comprised 14 sticks of dynamite and it shook the bridge when it detonated. The explosions killed hundreds of fish, which floated to the surface of the lake. Others were thrown onto the shore. Spectators gathered up many of those fish and carried them home in baskets where they would become a future meal.
Meanwhile, two reports came in from supposed witnesses. A teacher said she saw Harvey boarding a train to Oakland on the day he disappeared. James Spier, the assistant manager of the American Grocery Store at Mechanic and Valley streets in Cumberland, said he saw Harvey pass by his store between 2 and 3 p.m. on April 4. Investigators asked if Spier might have been referring to Sheriff William Harvey, who was the Frostburg Harvey’s nephew. Spier said the two men didn’t look alike, and he was sure it was the Frostburg Harvey.
When it was discovered that Harvey had a doctor’s appointment at Johns Hopkins University a short time before his disappearance, people suggested that perhaps he had received bad health news and committed suicide. However, people who knew him said he hadn’t been despondent.
Accidental drowning was thought to be a slim possibility because Harvey was an excellent swimmer.
“One school of thought and speculation in Frostburg holds that Mr. Harvey might have suffered violence at the hands of illicit liquor manufacturers in that section, mistaking him for Sheriff Harvey,” according to the newspaper. This was discounted because the two men looked nothing alike.
The Frostburg Elks Club, where Harvey was a member, hired divers from Brown Salvage and Derrick Corp. from Baltimore to go into the lake and see if they could find anything on the bottom.
Investigators even searched his office at West Union and Water streets for signs of business problems that might have driven him to suicide. “On the contrary, contracts and business agreements for spring work aggregating several thousand dollars were found,” according to the Cumberland Evening Times.
Even robbery was discounted because of the money and checks that were found in the car.
One thing that investigators did learn that made them think if something happened to Harvey, it wasn’t his doing, was that he was afraid of death and dying before his time.
The search for Harvey ended after eight days on April 13. No sign of him had been found. The investigation was no closer to discovering what had happened that it had been when it was started.
Police got one final report, which was that someone had seen Harvey in San Francisco at a hotel. However, nothing could be confirmed.
The Frostburg Mayor and Commissioners appointed Max Mathias to fill the vacant post of town engineer on April 29.
The following day, a young boy, Sherman Friend, and his sister Mabel were fishing near the Glendale bridge when they found Harvey’s body floating in the lake. The notified the police who had an ambulance take it to Oakland. It was described as being in fair condition, given the time it had been in the water. It was believed to have been lodged on the bottom and eventually worked its way free as decomposition gases lifted it. However, given how thoroughly the area around the bridge had been searched, police were at a loss for how it could have been missed.
Although Harvey had drowned, no one knew what had happened or why he had even been on that bridge that day.
His funeral took place at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Frostburg, and he was buried in Philos Cemetery in Westernport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.