Late morning on May 22, 1890, Adam Stinebaugh walked over and stopped to watch John F. Cruthers doing the framing on a new building that was located on the south side of the railroad tracks through the Narrows. Stinebaugh was a foreman for the stone crusher at Merwin McKaig’s stone crushing plant in the Narrows.
After watching Cruthers for a short time, Stinebaugh headed back toward the stone crusher, and Cruthers turned his attention back to his work.
An eastbound coal train from Eckhart passed a few minutes later. Cruthers paused to look at the train as it rumbled by at a good clip. Then he saw something he wasn’t expecting. A “mangled form” lay spread out in the middle of the tracks with its head pointed north.
As he ran over to the body, Cruthers saw that it was Stinebaugh. As the body drew attention, someone decided to cover it to keep the gawkers at bay.
“The terribly mangled body of the unfortunate man lay at the side of the track, covered with a piece of burlap,” the Cumberland Daily Times reported. “Blood was flowing from the improvised winding sheet, and from a dark pool in the centre of the track little streams were trickling through the ballast between the cross ties.”
Cruthers hadn’t heard the train strike the man or heard him yell out. He also hadn’t seen the number of the engine that had just passed, which must have been the one to kill the foreman.
Adam Fleckenstein was working at the quarry about 200 feet away from the body. He had heard both east and westbound trains pass shortly before he saw Cruthers run over to the body. He also hadn’t seen or heard anything involved with the accident.
In fact, as witnesses were sought out, police soon discovered many people had been working nearby the accident, but no one had seen the last moments of Stinebaugh’s life, except for maybe the engineer who had been driving the train. No one recalled the number of the engine that probably hit the man, either.
Police determined that an eastbound train had hit Stinebaugh and dragged him until the ashpan, which crushed the man, finally passed over him. The train had dragged him about 60 feet, or at least that was the distance between where the body had been found and where Stinebaugh’s cap, knife and keys had been found.
It was believed Engine No. 4 had killed Stinebaugh, but the engineer never reported an accident on the tracks.
Stinebaugh was well-liked, although he was not well off. He and his family had moved to Cumberland from Arkansas six years earlier. The 41-year-old man had five children ages 2 to 18. He had originally worked as a fireman at the B&O rolling mill in South Cumberland. When he lost his job because of layoffs, he worked at various jobs around the city until he finally got a job at McKaig’s quarry in April 1890.
Stinebaugh’s death left his family destitute, and the church posted a plea in the newspaper asking anyone who could provide help to the family to send it to the church.
At the coroner’s inquest, the jury determined, not surprisingly, that a train had struck and killed Stinebaugh, but the particular engine was not mentioned. It is hard to imagine that the train could not be identified, but it is never mentioned in any of the newspaper coverage of the accident.
Stinebaugh was buried on May 24 at Rose Hill Cemetery after funeral services were held at Kingsley M.E. Church.
