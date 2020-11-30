Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series about the founding of Frostburg State University as State Normal School No. 2.
Getting Maryland to build Normal School No. 2 in Frostburg in 1898 was a victory for the town, but the work to get the school open and running was just beginning.
When the legislature finally passed the bill and Gov. Lloyd Lowndes signed it, $20,000 had been allocated to build the school to train teachers and $5,000 a year had been allocated to support the school’s operation “provided that the people of the town of Frostburg furnish the ground for the site of said building and deed the same to the state.”
School commissioners John G. Wilson and H.G. Weimer visited Frostburg in May to meet with a committee that Mayor Joseph Baer appointed to find the site for the school. They discussed what the site needed and potential places in town that met those qualifications.
Meanwhile, the Maryland attorney general weighed in on what to do about the fact that the legislation the governor signed didn’t state who was in charge of the school funds. The attorney general decided that the Maryland State Board of Education would handle the money and “that opinion is in exact accord with the design of the framers and projectors of the proposition and with the wishes of the people of Frostburg,” the Frostburg Mining Journal reported.
The town of Frostburg advertised for properties and their purchase prices in July 1898, which ignited a new fight in town over where the normal school should be built.
“The Journal would rather have it at Sand Spring or Borden Mine than not have it at all, but what is the use to bury it in some out-of-the-way place?” the Mining Journal reported.
The Rev. Alexander C. Haverstick was appointed the chairman of the committee to raise the funds to purchase the property for the school. His committee members started going door to door in the region and encountered some reluctance.
J. Benson Oder, editor of the Mining Journal, said, “A body of people who can afford to pay without apparent kicking $2,800 a year for light and get back nothing but light ought not to hesitate an instant to subscribe $2,000…” He pointed out that for that investment, the school was expected to bring $15,000 to $30,000 a year to the region.
This may have helped, because by the time the governor and members of the State Board of Education arrived in Frostburg on Aug. 6, the town had $2,000 committed from residents.
Newly elected Mayor C.F. Nickel, former Mayor Joseph Baer, Haverstick, F.C. Beall, Dr. T. Griffith, James Dando and Oder met the state group at the train station and escorted the state delegation to the Gladstone Hotel.
The board held a special session at the hotel and opened the 13 property bids. The Frostburg group then escorted the governor and board around town to all the sites.
The Cumberland News noted, “Every location was visited and no attempt was made to influence the board in the selection of any one site.”
The group returned to the hotel to eat dinner and then went to Mount Savage to visit with Capt. John Sheridan.
Around 10 p.m., Lowndes called Haverstick and told him the board had selected the Beall’s Park site. The Mining Journal noted that the owners of the chosen site hadn’t planned to offer it as an option, but it was “a site perhaps not as eligible as some, but better than others. The park was not offered by F. C. Beall, executor, but someone inveigled him into naming his price, $2,000, and, against his protest, it was considered by the Board, with the result stated.”
The original 3-acre lot for the normal school was slightly declining, with lots of massive oak trees on it.
Oder wrote in the Mining Journal that the site wasn’t ideal in one respect, but he doesn’t mention what that is.
Betty Van Newkirk wrote in the Journal of the Alleghenies, “In retrospect, it seems probably the defect loomed even larger in the minds of the Governor and his committee, and that they deliberately chose the Park in a last effort to thwart the town’s hopes for a normal school.”
She suspected that the defect in the site was that it sat as a buffer zone between the white and Black communities in Frostburg.
“(Gov. Lowndes) must have felt confident that, in the unlikely event that the Beall family would agree to sell the land, the citizens would find a school for their children in that location absolutely unthinkable,” Newkirk wrote.
That wasn’t the case.
The fundraising committee then began collecting the hundreds of pledges residents had made. Some contributors included the Frostburg Bicycle Club ($65) and the Ancient Order of Hibernians ($50). C.K. Lord, with Consolidation Coal Co. and the Cumberland and Pennsylvania Railroad, pledged $100 from each company. Hundreds of individual donations came in for as little as 25 cents. This might sound small, but this came from miners who, in some cases, earned $5 a week, once all the deductions were made from their pay.
The fundraising committee reached the $2,000 goal and surpassed it in two weeks. An excess of $114.87 was later returned to the city’s coffers because all the town’s $250 pledge was not needed.
James Rada can be reached at jimrada@yahoo.com or 410-698-3571.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.