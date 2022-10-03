Natalie Daldass walked out of the coal mines in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, tired and dirty at the end of each shift. He trudged home early one September morning in 1908, looking forward to getting clean and going to bed. His wife, Genevieve, would have a hot breakfast waiting for him as she did every morning.
When he arrived home, he noticed the lights in the small house were off. Genevieve should have been up and in the kitchen cooking breakfast. Had she overslept? Was she sick?
He opened the door. It was dark and cool inside. He called out to his wife and 5-year-old daughter, Servia, but no one answered. He looked in the bedroom. No one was in the house.
Then he noticed his trunk in the bedroom had been broken open. He rushed over and looked through it. His money was missing. He had scrimped and saved for years, putting aside a little money whenever times were good. He didn’t trust the banks, and so he had kept his savings in the trunk, watching it grow slowly. Over the years, he had managed to save $750 (about $40,000 in today’s dollars). It was his life savings.
Natalie panicked, not knowing what had happened. He went to the home of his brother, Fred, who lived nearby. Fred was awake and preparing to come to see Natalie.
Fred had heard about Genevieve. Natalie’s young, pretty wife had run off with a pair of Italian brothers, Dominick and Brazio Valentino. The Valentinos were also miners, and Natalie had considered them friends. The newspapers reported that they were young and good looking. Dominick was a large man with a black mustache and Brazio was of a medium build with brown hair.
The trio had taken Natalie’s money and Servia with them. They had hired a livery, intending to drive into Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, and catch a B&O Railroad train, but apparently they argued with the driver over the price of the livery. That delayed their leaving, and they missed the train in Meyersdale.
Fred had heard what was happening and chased after them. At one point, he was close enough that he shot at the brothers, but the bullet missed. Afraid to shoot again, Fred chose to go to the authorities and then returned to wait for his brother to come up from the mines.
It was determined that the Valentinos, Genevieve and Servia had fled into the mountains. A posse followed them as far as Philson before losing the trail. They believed that the fugitives must be heading to Cumberland to catch the train there to go to New York.
“Unless they can board a train, it is believed the entire party will be surrounded in the mountains and captured,” the Alleganian reported.
Natalie came to Cumberland the next morning. The Alleganian described him as a “stalwart, quiet-appearing man, with gold earrings in each ear is heartbroken over his loss.” The loss causing the heartbreak wasn’t his family, though.
He asked Cumberland Police to apprehend his wife and the Valentino brothers if they entered the town because he wanted his stolen money back.
“My Frau can go, but I want my money,” he told the police over and over in his broken English, according to the Alleganian.
Genevieve, Servia and the Valentino brothers didn’t show up in Cumberland. Pennsylvania police caught them still hiding out in the mountains near Hyndman the next day. “The Valentino brothers were heavily armed but the posse finding their tracks down in the foothills, where they had spent the night in another deserted cabin, from the fire and remains of their camp, surrounded them in their mountain lair, and with a spectacular show of arms, forced them to surrender,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported.
The intensity of the police pursuit had worried the fugitives so much that they had been afraid to leave the mountains.
They were locked up in the jail in Hyndman, and Natalie got his money back.
