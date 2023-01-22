Ethel Karne, a 19-year-old woman from Hyndman, Pennsylvania, walked into the Salvation Army on Virginia Avenue around 9 p.m. on a cold Jan. 22, 1912.
She went to the front desk and lifted her battered suitcase onto it. Then she undid the buckles and opened the suitcase, revealing a young baby inside.
“I’d like the Salvation Army to take this baby and find it a home,” the young woman said.
The clerk at the desk was taken aback. He called in someone else to help figure out what to do.
“The girl stated that the baby was the child of her sister, who recently died at Grafton,” according to the Cumberland Evening Times. “Her story was so unusual that the police were notified and they, with State’s Attorney Perdew, began a vigorous investigation.”
Perdew and the police questioned Karne, and they began to unravel a different story.
“It was disclosed that the child was not that of a dead sister but was the recently born daughter of a boarding house mistress at Luke, Md.,” the newspaper reported. “That father is said to be a man who for a time boarded at the house but who has now disappeared.”
The mother was Karne’s cousin. She had separated from her husband and moved to Luke, where she had opened her boarding house.
Karne was staying at the home for a time, and the cousin took Karne into her confidence. They weren’t sure of what to do, but they knew if word got out about the birth, not only would it ruin the cousin’s reputation, it would have ruined her business. Boarders would not have stayed at the rooming house for fear of it reflected poorly on their reputations.
“For three days the baby was kept in a large trunk and none about the place discovered its presence,” according to the newspaper.
The cousin finally asked Karnes to take the baby to the Salvation Army. The goal of the Salvation Army stated in its 1911 annual report was, “The Salvation Army not only seeks to administer to the needs of the poor and destitute families, but they also seek to rescue the fallen, restore them to righteousness and point them to the Lamb of God that taketh away the sins of the world.” According to the report, the Cumberland Salvation Army provided nearly 300 meals a year to poor families, clothed 139 people, provided six loads of coal and wood to the poor and provided 20 beds for poor working men.
The cousin knew about the Salvation Army because she had kept a boarding house in Cumberland when she had been married. Besides being a religious organization, the Salvation Army was also known for helping care for the poor. They thought the Salvation Army would take the baby without question.
“The baby was wrapped in a blanket and placed in a suitcase, that it did not suffocate is remarkable,” the newspaper reported.
Dr. Twigg was called to examine the baby. He found it emaciated. He said it was suffering from neglect and didn’t expect it live long.
Perdew decided not to press any charges, but he wanted to send the baby back to its mother. Dr. Twigg objected, saying the baby would be dead in two days. “In its short life it has already seen so much suffering that it was thought best to keep it here and try to make comfortable its limited time of life,” the newspaper reported.
Karnes was released to return home, but only on the promise that she return if needed for any legal proceedings. “It is not believed that the girl intended wrong but that out of sympathy she wished to comfort her cousin and assist her by disposing of the child,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.