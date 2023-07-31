Editor’s Note: This is the second of two articles about the survivor of the DeLong Expedition who visited Cumberland.
In April 1887, a Cumberland Evening News reporter met Louis Noros at the Hotel Elberon in Cumberland. The reporter convinced Noros to tell his story of being a survivor of the DeLong Expedition that sought to reach the North Pole.
The U.S.S. Jeannette had been trapped in arctic ice for nearly two years when the ice finally crushed the ship, and it sank. The 33 crew members divided themselves among three long boats and sought civilization.
The boats were eventually separated, and Noros’s boat members found themselves slogging through ice and mud, dragging their boat behind them. One crewman died from frostbite, and the captain of the expedition, George DeLong, “broke down a few days later.”
“All hands were badly used up, some suffering intensely through being frost bitten,” Noros told the Boston Globe years later. “Our supply of rations was practically exhausted, very little game of any kinds, birds or animals, had been found. Starvation and death were staring us in the face. The situation had become desperate.”
The principal food at this point was boot soles soaked in water and then “burnt to a crisp” and water brewed with arctic willow as a tea.
“Occasionally we would vary our menu by chewing a juicy tidbit cut from our sealskin trousers,” Noros told the Boston Globe.
He ordered Noros and William Nindemann to continue traveling south in the hopes of reaching a Russian settlement he believed was about 15 miles away. Noros and the Nindemann were chosen because their feet were in the best shape among the remaining crew.
They were told to seek help and not to come back without fish and game to feed the starving crewmen.
“The rest watched us as we disappeared around a bend, and as we passed out of the line of their vision, though we did not know it, nor did they, we were lost to their sight forever,” Noros said.
It took them a week, but they reached an empty hut, but they found fish covered with a blue mold. They were so hungry that they ate the fish, which only served to make them violently ill.
As they lay in pain, thinking they would die, they heard a sound outside. Nindemann grabbed his rifle, hoping it was game, but he found a native instead. Although they didn’t speak the same language, Nindemann managed to convey that he and Noros needed help.
The man left and soon returned with two others, and they brought fresh food and warm clothing. The survivors were then taken to the native settlement.
“When we got to the settlement a Russian exile came there,” Noros said. “He consented to carry a letter for us intended for the government, but instead of that took it to Melville, whom we then thought was dead.”
Melville’s long boat and crew had been separated from the others, but his men had eventually found a safe shore. He then made preparations to rescue DeLong and the remaining crew. However, they arrived too late and only found the bodies of the crewman who had died from starvation and the cold.
The third long boat, commanded by Lt. Charles Chipp, was never found. Of the 33 men on the expedition, only 13 survived.
Noros and the other survivors received medals for participating in the expedition, but some, like Noros, received an additional Congressional medal for heroic and distinguished service.
Noros eventually became a postman in Rhode Island. His fame faded as people forgot about the ill-fated expedition. However, some people, like the Cumberland Evening Times reporter, remembered, and he wanted to remind his readers of how much human beings could endure and still survive.
In 1927, with his harrowing experience caught in the northern ice more than half a lifetime in the past, Louis Noros died at age 77. He is buried in Fall River, Massachusetts. A memorial to the U.S.S. Jeannette and its crew can be found in the United States Naval Academy cemetery in Annapolis. It is the largest monument in the cemetery.
