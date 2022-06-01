During the 1912 presidential election, former President Theodore Roosevelt was seeking to reclaim the office of United States president. He had become president in 1901, following William McKinley’s assassination, and then he was elected in 1904. Although popular, he declined to run in 1908.
He, instead, put forth his secretary of war, William Howard Taft, to be his successor, and with Roosevelt’s backing, Taft easily won the Republican nomination and the presidency.
However, Taft was not a strong leader, and he found himself leading a split Republican party. He even lost Roosevelt’s support, and the former president decided to run again.
On his last day in Maryland before the primaries, he began Saturday, May 4, in Baltimore. He left by train at 7:55 a.m. for a tour of Western Maryland.
He headed to Westminster, where he stood on a platform near the railroad depot and spoke to a crowd of 1,500 people for 25 minutes. He also stopped in Glyndon, New Windsor, Union Bridge, Keymar and Walkersville, speaking briefly at each stop from the rear of the train and shaking hands.
He arrived in Frederick at 11:22 a.m. A band, a squad of mounted men, and Boy Scouts met Roosevelt at the depot. They formed a parade to take the former president through the city to the courthouse, where he spoke to a crowd of around 10,000 people.
From Frederick, he made a brief stop in Brunswick, and then onto Hagerstown where he arrived at 2:30 p.m. City officials took him to the county fairgrounds where Roosevelt delivered another speech. “The grandstand contained enough seats for 6,000 persons but this was not large enough for the crowd that turned out. Colonel Roosevelt climbed on a table placed upon a platform in front of the grandstand in an attempt to bring in as large a part of the crowd as possible within range of his voice,” Champ Zumbrun wrote in “The Greatest Living American Returns to Cumberland.”
From Hagerstown, Roosevelt headed to Hancock, arriving at 4 p.m. and then westward through Oldtown before arriving at the Cumberland Western Maryland Railroad Station at 7 p.m.
“It is thought that tonight will witness the largest gathering seen in Cumberland since the days in which Mr. Bryan drew such record-breaking crowds,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported.
A delegation and brass band greeted Roosevelt’s arrival. The delegation included former United States Sen. George L. Wellington, former U.S. Rep. George Pearre and Sen. F.N. Zihlman.
Roosevelt left the train and climbed into an automobile.
“Like the city of Frederick, Cumberland also made a holiday out of Roosevelt’s visit to their town, organizing a parade and making a great event of the occasion. The streets of Cumberland were ‘lit up on fire,’” Zumbrun wrote.
The band led the procession from the Western Maryland Railroad station to the Queen City Hotel at the other end of Baltimore Street, passing a large crowd gathered along the route. Roosevelt stood in the car, waving his hat, smiling and bowing to the crowd.
He and the delegation ate dinner at the hotel.
Meanwhile, people began gathering for his speech. “It is doubtful if the public square will afford space sufficient to give all the people a chance to see the distinguished gentleman, let alone get close enough to hear what he may have to say,” the newspaper reported.
After dinner, the group took Roosevelt to the new City Hall on Liberty Street. Thousands of people filled every available space on the ground and in the windows facing the truck bed where Roosevelt would stand to speak. “Officials believed this throng of people was the largest crowd assembled since William Jennings Bryan spoke in Cumberland in 1908,” Zumbrun wrote.
Wellington introduced Roosevelt, saying, “I am about to introduce now an ex-police commissioner of New York, an ex-governor of New York, an ex-soldier of the United States, an ex-vice president of the United States, an ex-president of the United States and who I believe will be the next president of the United States — Col. Theodore Roosevelt.”
He made his appeal to Cumberlanders to cast their vote for him in the primary election. He reminded the crowd of his accomplishments and virtues from his time as president compared to President William Howard Taft. He also spoke of the party system working against him.
He spoke for an hour before leaving town on the B&O Railroad, heading back to his home on Oyster Bay, New York.
His hard work in Maryland paid off. He won the May 6 Republican Primary by a small margin, although he received more than four times the votes for Taft in Allegany County.
However, neither Taft nor Roosevelt won the needed primary delegates to win the Republican nomination at the national convention. The delegates wound up backing Taft for president. This led to Roosevelt running as a third-party candidate. This split the Republican vote, opening the way for Woodrow Wilson to win the presidency.
