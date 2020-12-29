“Beware the Jabberwock, my son! The jaws that bite, the claws that catch!”
— “Through the Looking Glass” by Lewis Carroll
The children who attended the Fairgrounds School in South Cumberland weren’t even alive when Lewis Carroll introduced the world to the Jabberwock in 1871. However, on Sept. 8, 1887, they came to know it quite well.
“Early in the morning the children who attended the Fairgrounds School circulated a story to the effect that they had seen, lying in a ditch along the roadside, a mysterious ‘it’ as having the shape and dress of a woman, with a dog’s head. It was said to walk upon two feet, but with a peculiar wriggly motion,” the Cumberland Daily News reported.
The newspaper called the creature a Jabberwock and explained that it was “a word to express an animate object which nobody ever before saw. The word is not found in Webster; it means more than freak and sounds weird and mysterious.”
The teachers at Fairgrounds School could do little to calm the scared and excited students that day. They all wanted to talk about the Vinegar Hill Jabberwock.
Things only grew worse when school let out because other people reported seeing the Jabberwock in the fields around town. Residents from Maryland Avenue to the steelworks were worried and excited. Around 5 p.m., a posse formed and trailed the Jabberwock into West Virginia where the men lost the trail.
When the newspaper sent a reporter to the scene, he found plenty of people who claimed to have seen the creature, but when he interviewed them, it always turned out they were simply reporting what someone else who had seen the Jabberwock had told them.
“Everybody was talking about it, though, and if the story was deliberately started as a hoax, the perpetrator must have enjoyed many a sly laugh,” the Daily News reported. “One boy was found who insisted that he saw the mysterious object lying on the ground, but he had the description reversed, saying it had the body and limbs of a large dog, with a woman’s face.”
It’s not surprising a Jabberwock should appear in Cumberland. In the months leading up to the incident, the Jabberwock had appeared in newspapers and in other areas of the state.
About a year before the Cumberland sighting, many newspapers had published a short story about a little girl’s scary encounter with a Jabberwock.
Then in April 1887, the Frederick Daily News had reported that a young man heading home had seen a Jabberwock in Wolfsville.
“The young man’s descriptions of the noises he heard are truly fearful and it is thought that he will never be caught on that road between two days again,” according to the Frederick Daily News.
Then in June, a Frederick peanut vendor named James Hill presented proof of a Jabberwock, although his Jabberwock was less fearsome than Carroll’s Jabberwock.
“The animal at first appearance would be taken for a calf. A close examination shows that the animal, which is a male, has the hoofs, mouth, teeth and tail of a sheep and is about one-half covered with short wool. The balance of its body is entirely naked. The ears are those of a calf and taking it altogether it is a great curiosity!” the Frederick newspaper reported.
Hill kept his Jabberwock in the basement of a drug store and allowed anyone who purchased a pint of peanuts to view the animal.
In July, he toured the county with the creature and had plans on selling it to P.T. Barnum. However, the newspaper reported that Hill’s plan was ruined when the Jabberwock died on July 24.
Or did it?
It was only six weeks later that Cumberland’s Jabberwock appeared.
So, what did the Fairgrounds School children see? Was it a Jabberwock?
As described, it was certainly something no one had ever seen before, but was it a monster?
