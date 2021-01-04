January 1900 was the beginning of a new year and some said a new century. It was also a month filled with unusual incidents where people miraculously survived without serious incident.
On Jan. 15, Jesse Capital, a driver for S.G. Butler, a furniture dealer and undertaker in Cumberland, was in his employer’s hayloft throwing hay down to the ground for the horses. The barn was near Butler’s new morgue and Capital “came near being its first victim,” reported the Cumberland Evening Times.
When Capital finished throwing the hay down, he dropped the pitchfork into the cutting and started down the ladder. “In some way, he missed his step and fell,” according to the newspaper. “It happened that the fork was standing on the end of the handle prongs upwards and Mr. Capital was consequently impaled and hung dangling for a moment or more before he was able to extricate himself.”
His foot was impaled on the tines. Capital bandaged his foot and hobbled to the doctor. The wound appeared “ugly,” and the doctor worried about blood poisoning. However, Capital quickly covered.
A few days later on Jan. 19, George Fradiska was walking down North Mechanic Street in Cumberland when a large rat darted onto the pavement and then ran up the 15-year-old’s pants leg. When the rat started biting the boy, George danced around trying to shake the animal out of his pants. The Cumberland Evening Times reported the bites felt “like the darts from a viper’s sting. The boy tried his best to mash the rat, but the more he tried, the harder the rodent seemed to bite.”
Frantic, George ran to Wills Creek and jumped in to drown the rat. However, the creek was “deeper than he anticipated, and he came so near being drowned that he forgot all about the rodent in his desire to get out of the water,” according to the newspaper. The rat also panicked as it was submerged, causing it to claw at the boy’s leg.
George managed to climb out of the water, and the rat ran off to a drier place.
By the time George walked home, blood was streaming down the leg the rat had been biting. There was some worry that George might contract rabies or some other disease from the rat, but the boy healed and was none the worse for wear.
Something more life-threatening happened on Jan. 22. The previous year, 2-year-old Dewey Emrick of Ellerslie swallowed concentrated lye, which led to the gradual closing of his throat. According to the Cumberland Evening Times, “the result of ulceration and cicatrization (scar formation) until finally the child was unable to swallow even water and was on the point of starving, having gone eight or ten days without food in the stomach.”
Dewey’s parents brought him to Western Maryland Hospital where the doctors performed a gastronomy “which consists in stitching the stomach to the abdominal wall and making an opening into the stomach, through which the child has now been taking its nourishment for several days. The opening is made with a valve to make it more retentive.”
It was the first time such an operation had been performed in Cumberland, and it was a success.
The operation saved Dewey’s life. It was not a permanent solution, but a way to keep the boy alive until his throat could heal properly. Eventually, doctors removed the valve when Dewey could swallow food and liquids.
What a way to start a new year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.